Another of the ‘jewish inventions’ that Marnie Winston-Macauley has claimed on ‘Aish’ is that jews invented the sonogram. For those don’t know the sonogram is basically medical ultrasound.

Winston-Macauley lists the ‘jewish inventor’ of the sonogram as Robert Rines. (1)

The problem is three-fold.

In the first instance I can find no evidence whatsoever that Robert Rines – most famous for having working for circa 37 years to discover the truth about the Loch Ness Monster – was jewish other than Winston-Macauley’s unsupported claim that he was.

Even Rines’ surname isn’t jewish: it is either Germanic or English in origin. (2)

In the second instance Rines didn’t invent or develop the sonogram/medical ultrasound but rather an early form of microwave sonar to detect submarines as well as radar during the Second World War. (3)

In the third instance the first medical ultrasound (i.e., producing a sonogram) was conducted in the Third Reich circa 1942 by an Austrian psychiatrist from former Czechoslovakia named Karl Theodore Dussik at the University of Vienna. (4)

Dussik’s work – along with that of his fellow German doctor Wolf-Dieter Keidel who went on to specialise in cardiac sonography – was presented to the wider world in 1948 in the form of two papers at ‘The First Congress of Ultrasound in Medicine’ in Erlangen, Germany. Dussik’s work was subsequently picked up by an American Professor of Medicine George Doering Ludwig and an English doctor named John Julian Wild; who carried Dussik’s discovery of the diagnostic medical uses of ultrasound into the modern era to become what we know today.

So, no jews didn’t invented the sonogram or the ultrasound and nor was Robert Rines jewish.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) https://www.ancestry.co.uk/last-name-meaning/rines?srsltid=AfmBOoq-6gSxr55Jb-y6XinVtf2cyryj6yXXZxmf3SGxufNwFBQ9SBKu

(3) https://www.invent.org/inductees/robert-rines; https://news.mit.edu/2009/obit-rines

(4) https://ultrasoundschoolsguide.com/history-of-ultrasound/; https://www.ob-ultrasound.net/dussikbio.html; Adelia Thal Bullins, 2023, ‘A Review of the History of Sonography and its Effect on the Center for Medical Ultrasound at Wake Forest University’, Journal of Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Vol. 39, No. 6