Yet another ‘jewish invention’ claim made by Marnie Winston-Macauley writing for Aish is that jews invented the first ‘100 percent solar-powered car’ with the jew credited being one Joel Davidson. (1)

It took me a while to find said Joel Davidson who is in fact just a glorified salesman of solar panels and who claims in his LinkedIn profile that:

‘Mr. Davidson was a director and manager for international PV companies and is one of the PV industry’s top engineering and sales managers since 1984. In 1986, he was listed as a PV industry founder and named “one of this country’s most experienced, hands-on pioneers” by the Rocky Mountain Institute. In 1984, with Greg Johanson he built the world’s first solar-only vehicle.’ (2)

There is no indication I can find that this Joel Davidson – of Culver City, California – is jewish but let’s assume for the sake of argument that he is. His claim that ‘he built the world’s first solar-only vehicle’ in 1984 is quite frankly purely anecdotal and even if he built one: he was not even remotely the first to do so.

The first purely solar-powered car was created in 1955 by an American engineer named William Cobb - who was employed by General Motors at the time - who showed off a concept car at the Chicago Automotive Show that was about the size of a loaf of bread that was entirely powered by solar cells. (3)

However, Cobb’s concept was not taken up commercially (4)

The first full-size purely solar-powered car was created and used by the British engineer Alan Freeman in 1976 but again: it was not a commercial success. (5)

In 1980 a team of jewish engineers from Tel Aviv university did create a partially solar-powered car named ‘The Ugly Duckling’, (6) but again this wasn’t fully solar-powered nor was Davidson involved in this as far as I can see.

While in 1982 Australian inventors Larry and Garry Perkins created a fully solar-powered car named ‘The Quiet Achiever’ that was then driven 4,000 miles across the length of Australian in under 20 days by Hans Tholstrup. (7)

So put another way: Joel Davidson and jews have absolutely nothing to do with the invention of the solar-powered car and it was in fact an American-British invention.

