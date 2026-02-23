Jewish Invention Myths: The Solar-Powered Car
Yet another ‘jewish invention’ claim made by Marnie Winston-Macauley writing for Aish is that jews invented the first ‘100 percent solar-powered car’ with the jew credited being one Joel Davidson. (1)
It took me a while to find said Joel Davidson who is in fact just a glorified salesman of solar panels and who claims in his LinkedIn profile that:
‘Mr. Davidson was a director and manager for international PV companies and is one of the PV industry’s top engineering and sales managers since 1984. In 1986, he was listed as a PV industry founder and named “one of this country’s most experienced, hands-on pioneers” by the Rocky Mountain Institute. In 1984, with Greg Johanson he built the world’s first solar-only vehicle.’ (2)
There is no indication I can find that this Joel Davidson – of Culver City, California – is jewish but let’s assume for the sake of argument that he is. His claim that ‘he built the world’s first solar-only vehicle’ in 1984 is quite frankly purely anecdotal and even if he built one: he was not even remotely the first to do so.
The first purely solar-powered car was created in 1955 by an American engineer named William Cobb - who was employed by General Motors at the time - who showed off a concept car at the Chicago Automotive Show that was about the size of a loaf of bread that was entirely powered by solar cells. (3)
However, Cobb’s concept was not taken up commercially (4)
The first full-size purely solar-powered car was created and used by the British engineer Alan Freeman in 1976 but again: it was not a commercial success. (5)
In 1980 a team of jewish engineers from Tel Aviv university did create a partially solar-powered car named ‘The Ugly Duckling’, (6) but again this wasn’t fully solar-powered nor was Davidson involved in this as far as I can see.
While in 1982 Australian inventors Larry and Garry Perkins created a fully solar-powered car named ‘The Quiet Achiever’ that was then driven 4,000 miles across the length of Australian in under 20 days by Hans Tholstrup. (7)
So put another way: Joel Davidson and jews have absolutely nothing to do with the invention of the solar-powered car and it was in fact an American-British invention.
Be rational, even if the guy lies about Jews and the solar powered car, it is absurd to try to discredit Jews in such areas because Jews have plenty of inventions and scientific advances, just like in the arts they have great people.
It is rational to criticise Jews for their historic inability to integrate which keeps the majority tribes of the lands they inhabit from truly accepted them, and never will, as history shows since the Pharaoh.
You can also criticise American Jews, at least the majority, for lobbying the US government so hard on behalf of Israel that they have turned other Americans against them and Israel and against US politicians.
American Jews do not seem to grasp that their politicak, economic and social influence is making a majority of Americans nervous because majorities do not want any minority, no matter how hard working and otherwise intelligent, tok control the destiny of the majority against the will of the majoriry.
Another tragedy is heading the way of the Jews and it is because Jews are not smart enough to grasp the intensity of the hostility they generate . They can scream " irrational hate" all they want, history proves the majorities around them disagree, the rest is sad history.