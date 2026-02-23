Karl’s Substack

TheSwissPoliticalSystem
1h

Be rational, even if the guy lies about Jews and the solar powered car, it is absurd to try to discredit Jews in such areas because Jews have plenty of inventions and scientific advances, just like in the arts they have great people.

It is rational to criticise Jews for their historic inability to integrate which keeps the majority tribes of the lands they inhabit from truly accepted them, and never will, as history shows since the Pharaoh.

You can also criticise American Jews, at least the majority, for lobbying the US government so hard on behalf of Israel that they have turned other Americans against them and Israel and against US politicians.

American Jews do not seem to grasp that their politicak, economic and social influence is making a majority of Americans nervous because majorities do not want any minority, no matter how hard working and otherwise intelligent, tok control the destiny of the majority against the will of the majoriry.

Another tragedy is heading the way of the Jews and it is because Jews are not smart enough to grasp the intensity of the hostility they generate . They can scream " irrational hate" all they want, history proves the majorities around them disagree, the rest is sad history.

1 reply by Karl
