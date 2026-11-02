Recently I came across a new slew of ‘jewish invention’ claims made in a June 2026 YouTube video by a channel called ‘Bloodlines & Borders’ which claims to provide a list of ‘50 Things You Didn’t Know Were Invented by Jews’. I immediately played the video to see what they were and immediately hit yet another ‘jewish invention’ myth.

This one was specifically that jews ‘invented the smartphone’ and then proceeds in the ‘detail’ (which is in fact not detail) of the ‘jewish invention’ claim to claim that jews ‘invented the first smartphone’, that they ‘invented the precursor to the smartphone’ (whatever that is supposed to mean), that they ‘invented the chip technology that made smartphones possible’ and then claimed that the ‘inventor of the touchscreen was jewish’. (1)

Now typically these claims are made without specifics because by making these claims without specifics and listing a whole bunch of different components to the ‘jewish invention’ claims it is hard for someone to debunk unless you’ve been progressively debunking these individual claims over a period of time as I have.

Now let’s address these in order and include possible alternative ‘jewish invention’ claims that ‘Bloodlines & Borders’ could make.

Let’s start with the claim that the precursors to the smartphone: shall we?

The telephone was not invented by a jew: this was the invention of the Italian engineer Antonio Meucci in Cuba in 1849 not Philipp Reis in 1855. (2)

The cordless telephone was not invented by a jew: it was invented either by Bell Labs in St. Louis, Missouri in 1946 or by the American radio engineer George Sweigert in 1966 not by Alfred Gross in the late 1960s. (3)

The mobile telephone/cellphone was not invented by a jew: this was invented by either the German-American Albert Jahn in 1908 or the Finnish inventor Eric Tigerstedt in 1917 (depending on whether you believe Jahn’s claim or not) not Martin Cooper in 1973. Further Cooper didn’t ‘invent’ what he is popularly credited with inventing, but rather what is claimed as his ‘invention’ was the work of Cooper’s American colleagues at Motorola Rudy Krolopp and John Francis Mitchell. (4)

The camera phone was not invented by a jew: this was the invention of Finnish engineers Kari-Pekka Wilska, Reijo Paajanen, Mikko Terho and Jari Hämäläinen while working for Nokia in 1994 (with the Japanese arguably beating them in 1989) and was not invented by Philippe Kahn in 1997. (5)

Now what about the claim that jews ‘invented the chip technology’ that ‘made smartphones possible’?

This presumably refers to either microprocessors/microprocessing chips or smart (SD) cards.

Now the truth is as follows:

The microprocessor/microprocessing chip was not invented by a jew. It was invented by either Steve Geller (no he wasn’t jewish) and Ray Holt while working for the Garrett AiResearch Corp - who were a contractor to the US Navy in 1970 - or Lee Boysel while working for the Fairchild Semiconductor company in 1969 not by Stanley Mazor in Israel in 1971. (6)

The smart (SD) card was not invented by a jew: it was invented by the German rocket engineer Helmut Gröttrup in 1967 (with the Japanese engineer Kunitaka Arimura coming up with the same concept independently in 1970) not by the Egyptian jew Roland Moreno in 1974. (7)

What about the touchscreen?

Was the inventor of that jewish?

Nope.

The truth is that the touchscreen (which used a stylus) was invented by the American electrical engineer William Denk while working for the Philadelphia Battery Company (aka ‘Philco’) in 1946, while the touchscreen (which used your finger) was invented by the English electrical engineer Eric Johnson in 1965 while he was working at the Royal Radar Establishment in Malvern, England (and was also independently developed the German electrical engineer Rainer Mallebrein for Telefunken Konstanz in circa 1967/1968) not by Frank Beck (who was jewish) and Bent Stumpe (who was Danish) in 1972/1973 while they were working for CERN. (8)

So, what about the smartphone?

Did the jews invent that?

No: they most certainly did not.

The invention of the smartphone is universally credited to the American electronics product designer Frank Canova who – while working for IBM – created the idea behind the IBM Simon; the first ever smartphone in 1992. (9)

Nor can I find any jews listed with Canova on the patent for the first smartphone technology that was filed by IBM in 1995 and approved in 1996 as patent number US5537608A. (10)

So no jews didn’t invent the smartphone.

But what of the iPhone did the jews invent that?

Although ‘Bloodlines & Borders’ correctly states that Steve Jobs – the CEO of Apple at the time – didn’t invent the iPhone; they then go on to claim – without providing any further detail – that the ‘person who developed the iPhone was jewish’. (11)

Now this is simply made-up nonsense, because we know who developed the iPhone within Apple.

It was the work of Tony Fadell (hardware), Scott Forstall (software) and Sir Jonathan Ive (design) who worked under the aegis of ‘Project Purple’ (aka the development code name of the iPhone).

None of whom were jewish as far as I can see or find out.

So thus, we can see that despite the big claims made by ‘Bloodlines & Borders’ that the smartphone and the iPhone were ‘invented by jews’. These two claims are completely and utterly without any factual foundation whatsoever.

So, they are just two more ‘jewish invention’ myths.

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References

(1) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqBjZKmTKt8&t=57s (0 minutes:52 seconds)

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-telephone

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-cordless

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-mobilecell

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-camera

(6) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-microprocessormicropr

(7) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-smart

(8) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-touchscreen

(9) https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2012-06-29/before-iphone-and-android-came-simon-the-first-smartphone

(10) https://patents.google.com/patent/US5537608

(11) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqBjZKmTKt8&t=57s (0 minutes:56 seconds)

(12) https://www.theverge.com/2017/6/13/15782200/one-device-secret-history-iphone-brian-merchant-book-excerpt; https://web.archive.org/web/20130308210758/http://www.newyorker.com/reporting/2011/11/14/111114fa_fact_gladwell?currentPage=2