One of the more annoying tech gadgets over the last decade or so has been the ‘Selfie Stick’, which basically allows you to take half-decent photos of yourself alone or with other people.

Perhaps unsurprisingly when ‘Selfie Sticks’ started becoming popular in 2015/2016; jews immediately claimed that they were a ‘jewish invention’ with Eric Schulmiller writing in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ in 2016 that:

‘Selfie stick (2005, Wayne Fromm, Jewish Canadian and longtime promoter of the Toronto-style twisted bagel)’ (1)

This – as you probably know by now if I am writing about it – is complete and utter nonsense as the first patented ‘Selfie Stick’ was actually created by Japanese inventors Ueda Hiroshi and Mima Yujiro in 1983 as US patent US4530580A. (2)

Indeed a ‘Selfie Stick’ was literally featured a decade earlier than Fromm’s ‘invention’ of his version of the ‘Selfie Stick’ in 2005 that he called the ‘Quik Pod’ (3) in a 1995 English language book of ‘Useless Inventions’ by Kenji Kawakami. (4)

For clarity I reproduce the relevant page from Kawakami’s book:

Did Fromm read Kawakami’s English language book and simply create his own version then just happened to ‘get lucky’ so-to-speak?

There is no evidence per se, but it is mightily convenient that Fromm’s 2005 ‘invention’ looks distinctly like Kawakami’s version of the ‘Selfie Stick’ from a decade earlier.

However, the ‘Selfie Stick’ as a concept had long been used with the first known photo taken using a ‘Selfie Stick’ having occurred in Britain in 1925! (5)

So no the jews did not invent the ‘Selfie Stick’: the British and/or the Japanese did!

