Another of the ‘jewish invention’ claims that JINFO makes is their assertion that jews invented what is today called the ‘RSA Token’ which is a secure way to access a private network from the out and has grown in popularity over recent years in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns in countries around the world has forced people to work from home and also from secure public spaces.

They claim that:

‘The co-invention of RSA by Adi Shamir and Leonard Adleman. RSA (which is named for its three co-inventors, Shamir, Adleman, and Ronald Rivest+) is the most widely used public-key algorithm.’ (1)

Now predictably this is only part of the story given that the logic behind the RSA token – closely related as it is to public-key cryptography which JINFO also falsely claims jews invented – (2) had actually been created over a century before by English economist William Stanley Jevons. (3)

However, the problem with this is that Shamir, Adleman and Rivest were not in fact the first to invent the RSA token in 1977, but rather the concept had been created by British mathematician Clifford Cocks in 1973 for GCHQ – Britain’s version of the NSA – and had in fact been shared with the NSA but was kept secret. (4)

Cocks’ work, however, was based on an earlier paper by his fellow GCHQ mathematician James Ellis that was published in January 1970 as ‘The Possibility of Secure Non-Secret Digital Encryption’. (5)

This is why Ellis and Cocks are now considered to be the men who created/invented the RSA token not Shamir, Adleman and Rivest who merely independently discovered something that had already been invented between four and seven years earlier. (6)

Hence no jews didn’t in fact invent the RSA token.

References

