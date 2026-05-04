In another railway-related ‘jewish invention’ myth – the other one I have found it is the false claim that a jew invented the railroad refrigeration car – (1) with Marnie Winston-Macauley claiming at ‘Aish’ that it was invented by the jewish father/son duo and oil industry entrepreneurs Louis and Jacob Blaustein. (2)

This is however just made-up rubbish as Louis Blaustein was born in 1869 and Jacob Blaustein was born in 1892. They also don’t seem to have invented a railroad tank car at all as far as I can see and contented themselves with using the inventions of others in their oil business that they set up in 1910.

The first railroad tank car – for transporting oil no less – was created by American inventor Samuel Seely in Brooklyn, New York sometime before 1863 – nine years before Louis Blaustein was born – and successfully patented as US38765A in June 1863. (3)

That this is clearly a railroad tank car as we’d understand it today as we can see from the technical drawing of Seely’s invention published by the US Patent Office: (4)

So, no jews didn’t invent the railroad tank car: a non-jewish American did!

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-refrigerated

(2) https://aish.com/91795029/

(3) https://patents.google.com/patent/US38765A/

(4) Idem.