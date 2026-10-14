Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Ede Wolf's avatar
Ede Wolf
Oct 14

Is there anything the Jew won't steal?

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Burner One's avatar
Burner One
Oct 14

Oy vey, they are even stealing words now.

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