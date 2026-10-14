Recently I was made aware by a nationalist linguist name ‘Wylfcen’ on Twitter/X that the famous Yiddish phrase ‘Oy Vey!’ isn’t jewish at all but rather was appropriated/stolen by Ashkenazi jews from the Germanic peoples among whom they lived for centuries.

He wrote how:

‘“Oy vey” is a fully Germanic phrase. The English equivalent would be “Oh woe,” or in Old English, “Lā wā!”, which actually appears in Anglo-Saxon writings.’ (1)

Now I didn’t just take his word for it and did a little delving of my own and quickly found that the American etymologist and founder of the ‘Online Etymology Dictionary’ Douglas Harper locates its origin in late Middle English and Scots Gaelic.

He writes that:

‘Origin: 1425–75; late Middle English (north and Scots ) o ( o ), oy ( e ) < Scots Gaelic ogha; see O’ (2)

Now despite trying to desperately locate the origins of the phrase ‘Oy Vey’ in Aramaic in order to claim it as their own invention. The Lubavitch Chabad’s website is forced to admit that the origins of the phrase ‘Oy Vey’ likely lie in ‘Judeo-German’ (aka Yiddish) which in turn means that because Yiddish is simply a Judaised dialectic of Middle High German or High German.

They write how:

‘Oy and vey are two very old Jewish interjections which both mean “woe.” Oy is found many times in the Bible (see Numbers 21:29, I Samuel 4:7 and Isaiah 3:11 for a few examples). Vey is newer than oy; it is oy’s Aramaic equivalent. Today, oy and vey are often used together. “Oy vey” is the ethnically Jewish way to react when you find out how much your son’s root canal will cost, or when you find out that there is a two-hour wait time for a table at the restaurant where you just arrived. Sometimes you’ll hear people groan “oy vavoy,” which is Hebrew for “oy vey.” Those who prefer Yiddish lamentations will often cry “vey iz mir,” which means “woe is to me.” Alternatively, some view “oy vey” as being entirely Yiddish (Judeo-German) in origin. In their view, “vey” is a cognate for the English “woe,” with “oy” being a general interjection of despair. “Oy vey” would thus be a direct Yiddish parallel to “oh woe.”’ (3)

In summary ‘Wylfcen’ was (and is) completely right and ‘Oy Vey!’ is a judaised version of a then extant Germanic saying so it – much like ‘jewish cultural artefacts’ such as the dreidel (4) and matzoh - (5) is simply a Germanic phrase appropriated/stolen by the Ashkenazim and now claimed as their own invention.

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References

(1) https://x. com/wylfcen/status/2088357372167176341

(2) https://archive.li/uxoc#selection-1469.0-1617.2

(3) https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/699508/jewish/What-Does-Oy-Vey-Mean.htm

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-dreidel

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-matzah