One of the more bizarre ‘jewish invention’ claims that I have seen is the idea that jews ‘invented’ the pancake and seems to come from jews liking them so they have subsequently begun to anecdotally claim to have ‘invented them’ (1) since in a jew’s psychological universe: whatever a jew likes has to have been ‘created’ by a jew since otherwise it necessarily implies – especially the more it happens – that jews might not be as superior as they implicitly (and sometimes explicitly) believe because ‘so many of the good/nice/enjoyable/useful things have been invented/created by non-jews’.

This particular myth is easily debunked however as Grace Linden writing in the ‘Smithsonian Magazine’ explains by outlining the history of the pancake:

‘The first written records of pancakes come from the ancient Greeks and Romans. Around 500 B.C.E., Athenian poet Cratinus described “a [flat cake] hot and shedding morning dew.” Some 600 years later, in the late second century C.E., Greek physician Galen included a recipe in his On the Properties of Foodstuffs that’s similar to how Russian blinis or Canadian griddlecakes are prepared today: “What are called girdle-cakes by the Athenians but griddle-cakes by us, the Asiatic Greeks, are prepared with olive oil alone,” he wrote. “The oil is placed in a frying pan that is put on a smokeless fire, and when it has become hot the wheaten flour, soaked in a large amount of water, is poured into it.” Galen noted that these sweet treats were often enjoyed with honey. To the east, in what is now Xinjiang, an autonomous region in northwest China, excavations at the Subeixi Cemeteries have uncovered millet pancakes dating to between 500 and 300 B.C.E., making them roughly contemporary to Cratinus.’ (2)

Indeed, pancakes are believed to stretch back to 70,000 B.C. and were first referred to as ‘pancakes’ around 1750. (3)

So put another way: no jews did not ‘invent’ pancakes because they predate the existence jews by tens of thousands of years.

References

(1) https://www.reddit.com/r/Jewish/comments/18q24ls/what_are_some_things_that_were_invented_by_jews/?rdt=58394

(2) https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/a-brief-history-of-pancakes-180981667/

(3) Idem.