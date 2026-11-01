One of the weirder ‘jewish invention’ myths that I have discovered is jewish attempts to claim that they ‘invented the milk meter’ primarily by claiming to have invented the ‘electronic milk meter’ as we can see from a 2018 article in the ‘South African Jewish Report’, which claims that:

‘1977 AfiMilk introduces the world’s first electronic milk meter.’ (1)

Now this isn’t the first agricultural ‘jewish invention’ myth that I have tackled – examples of others are the commonly repeated myths that Israeli jews invented the cherry tomato (2) and drip irrigation – (3) or even the first milk-related Hasbara-related myth that I have tackled with the other one I have addressed being the Israeli government’s claim that Israeli cows are ‘hyper productive’ in regard to milk production, which turned out to be a marketing gimmick to try and sell Israeli ‘dairy consulting services’ to non-jews (especially Americans). (4)

The truth of this particular myth is rooted in the fact that ‘AfiMilk’ (formerly known as ‘SAE Afikim’ being named after the Israeli settlement that it was founded in Kibbutz Afikim) produced and sold an electronic milk meter in 1979 (commonly misstated as 1977), (5) but the problem with this is that this claim is made in such a way – as we can see in the ‘South African Jewish Report’s’ wording of it – as to heavily imply ‘AfiMilk’ invented the milk meter and that before ‘AfiMilk’s’ 1979 electronic milk meter measuring output per cow was impossible (6) because milk and butter were weighed to determine the output. (7)

The problem is this simply isn’t true, because the milk meter – and I believe the first electronic milk meter – was actually invented by John Hartstone – a dairy farmer from New Zealand who then went on to found ‘Tru-Test’ that same year which dominates the ‘milk meter industry with a 95 percent market share’ (8) despite ‘AfiMilk’s’ attempts to present itself as the ‘market leader’ in the milking technology industry. (9)

To quote the website documenting inventions from New Zealand ‘No. 8 Rewired’:

‘Not only did he dream up his invention in the middle of the night, but he also yelled ‘Eureka’ when it worked. Hartstone turned that Eureka moment into a globally successful product with 95% market share and tens of millions of dollars of sales. He also significantly contributed to the improved productivity of dairy farmers the world over. So what was the great idea? A meter, for measuring the milk from an individual cow. Prior to Hartstone’s invention in 1963, farmers and dairy companies couldn’t accurately measure the output of an individual cow as it was being milked. The British Milk Marketing Board was lamenting the lack of an accurate measure in a magazine article Hartstone was idly reading during a night of insomnia. Hartstone thought about the issue and realised he might have an idea of how to solve it. He knew a lot about cows, having 130 of them to milk twice daily. He wrote down all the principals he thought would be important for the measurement system, and as he did so, he recalls having a ‘blackboard in my mind’ upon which he could see the solution developing. By 5am he was pretty sure he’d cracked it. He trundled off to do the morning milking, and straight after, hit the nearby big town of Otorohanga to pick up parts for a prototype.’ (10)

For the record this is Hartstone’s 1963 prototype of his milk meter: (11)

Now we can see that ‘AfiMilk’ did not actually invent the milk meter, but rather John Hartstone did.

But what about making it electronic?

Given that ‘AfiMilk’s’ electronic milk meter was only invented in 1979 not 1977 as usually claimed (12) and Hartstone’s ‘Tru-Test’ had invented and begun producing milk meters in 1963; it is reasonable to assume that ‘AfiMilk’ did not produce the first electronic milk meter but rather ‘Tru-Test’ did. However, the earliest reference to an electronic ‘Tru-Test’ meter that I can find is from 1981 in the Auckland Museum, but from the information provided by the Auckland Museum it appears this was not the first electronic milk meter designed and produced by ‘Tru-Test’. (13)

So I believe – although I cannot absolutely prove it as of yet – that New Zealand’s ‘Tru-Test’ probably invented the electronic milk meter sometime in the 1970s, which ‘AfiMilk’ simply copied and because – to be frank – New Zealanders (better known as Kiwis) aren’t very good at lionizing their own contributions to the world; it has simply not been overtly recorded when Hartstone’s ‘Tru-Test’ electronic milk meter was actually invented.

Ergo we can see that jews didn’t invent the milk meter and very likely didn’t produce the first electronic milk meter either.

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References

(1) https://www.sajr.co.za/taking-you-through-some-of-israel-s-firsts/

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-cherry

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-drip-irrigation

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-myth-of-the-israeli-dairy-industry

(5) https://www.farminguk.com/agricultural-directory/afimilk_57316.html; https://www.agriexpo.online/soc/afimilk-171321.html; on the fact that ‘AfiMilk’ only produced their electronic milk meter in 1979 not 1977 see: https://www.afimilk.com/company/

(6) For example, see: https://greatlakesdairysupply.com/afimilk/

(7) https://www.farmcollector.com/farm-life/milk-scales-milk-tester/

(8) https://intl.tru-test.com/why-tru-test

(9) https://www.afimilk.com/company/

(10) https://www.no8rewired.kiwi/nz-inventions/milk-production-meter/

(11) Idem.

(12) https://www.afimilk.com/company/

(13) https://www.aucklandmuseum.com/collection/object/999514