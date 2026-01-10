One ‘jewish invention’ myth I haven’t seen propounded but after researching the ‘jewish invention’ myths around the jewish photographer and inventor Emanuel Goldberg – specifically the portable camera (1) and the portable film camera – (2) I noticed that it was a prime candidate to be claimed as a ‘jewish invention’ which is the steganographic practice of the microdot; or hiding information/photographs in a tiny otherwise invisible object. The practice became common place during the Second World War with both Allied and Axis spies successfully using it as a means of surreptitiously conveying intelligence back to their handlers.

Goldberg features quite significantly in the history of the microdot as it was Goldberg who – in 1925 – published a paper on how to create a much smaller microdot than had previously been possible – Goldberg’s ‘Mikrat’ – using a double exposure technique from photography which formed the basis for the later use of the microdot in the Second World War. (3)

That being said Goldberg’s work was only an improvement of a pre-existing technique for producing what amounts to a microdot (very small writing in a very small space basically) that was invented by French photographer Rene Dagron during the Siege of Paris by the Prussians in 1870 that allowed extensive messages to be relayed between the French armed forces outside of Paris and the besieged French forces trapped inside Paris using messages written on tiny thin pieces paper that were then rolled up and strapped to the legs of carrier pigeons. (4) Dagron’s invention was essentially what we’d now call microfilm and microfilm is in essence a larger version of a microdot.

So thus, we can see that the microdot isn’t a ‘jewish invention’ in the slightest either.

