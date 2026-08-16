We’ve covered several gun and military related ‘jewish invention’ myths such as the myth that the Galil rifle, (1) Uzi submachine gun (2) and Desert Eagle (3) were invented by Israeli jews as well as a jew was responsible for the Soviet MiG series of planes (4) and that the famous Iron Dome ballistic missile interception system was an Israeli creation (it was in fact largely American). (5)

However, another one that I see implicitly claimed far more than explicitly claimed is the alleged virtues of ‘Israel’s homegrown Merkava tank’ that often read like they are written by people completely unfamiliar with armoured warfare or the history of the tank itself. (6)

The history of the Merkava tank began in 1969 when – following Israel’s famously successful Six Day War in 1967 – Britain reneged on a trade agreement to sell Israel the latest version of its new Chieftain tank because to do so would risk Britain’s trade agreements with the Arab world and Israel was (rightly) seen as a far less important strategic ally than the Arab world who then went on to buy British Chieftain tanks. (7)

Normally the creation of the Merkava is seen as an ‘indigenous Israeli affair’ in that the Merkava was a completely original creation made by the ‘genius of the Israelis’ and thus its supposed ‘amazing performance’ – anyone who has seen how badly Merkavas perform in IDF hands in both Gaza and Lebanon compared to the good performance of the US A1 Abrams in similar conditions and terrain in Afghanistan and Iraq (for example the Battle of Ramadi) will no doubt have a good laugh at the hollow hasbara types cluelessly parading the Merkava as something thing other than a better armored APC with a big gun that gets knocked out by Hamas or Hezbollah sneezing at it (or frequently by its jewish crews wetting themselves and getting stuck in a ditch while reversing) – when in fact this is complete and utter nonsense.

As ‘Armored Warfare’ explained in an article on this kind of ill-educated twaddle in February 2017 the Merkava is simply an Israeli copy of the US M1A1 that had entered US army service circa two decades earlier and which Israel had been using for about a decade before the Merkava was ‘invented’.

They write how:

‘The result of the Merkava project was a tank that was not only a few tons heavier than any other tank in Israeli service, but more importantly didn’t offer anything new to Israel. Almost every component of the Merkava 1 was foreign or – if made in Israel – a licensed copy of something foreign. The list of Merkava 1 components includes: AVDS-1790 diesel engine Horstmann suspension Centurion tracks AN/VRC-12 radio (built under license) 105mm M68 Cadillac-Gage Stabilization M13 Ballistic Computer Allison CD 850-6 transmission 7.62mm FN-MAG machine guns As you can see, the components of the Merkava 1 are no different from the Magach 3s, Magach 6s and Sho’t Kals already in Israeli service. What Israel succeeded in creating was actually just an indigenous copy of the M60A1, a tank which entered production in the early 1960s and entered Israeli service around 1971. But the Merkava was technically a tank made by and for Israel, which was all that mattered.’ (8)

In summary the Merkava was simply just a direct Israeli copy of the US M1A1 they were already using and used no original technology. What technology was used was all American and European in origin (specifically from the US, the UK, Germany and Belgium) and there was nothing remotely Israeli about the Merkava other than the name and that it was put together in Israel.

That’s it.

So no the Merkava wasn’t an Israeli ‘invention’ but rather simply a bit of Israeli plagiarism of an existing American tank (the M1A1) and they simply added in extra existing American and European technology to it making the Merkava a – quite frankly – cheap and crappy copy of its American and European precursors that was subsequently falsely claimed as having been ‘invented by jews’ by hasbara types when that simply wasn’t – and isn’t – remotely true in much the same way that Krav Maga is simply a renamed copy of the early twentieth century British martial art Defendu. (8)

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-galil

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/the-non-jewish-origins-of-the-uzi

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-desert

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-mig

(5) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-iron-dome

(6) For example, see the absolute nonsense spouting in the following articles: https://militarywatchmagazine.com/article/the-merkava-program-how-israel-indigenously-developed-some-of-the-world-s-most-capable-battle-tanks-part-2; https://www.19fortyfive.com/2025/02/israels-merkava-tank-can-be-summed-up-simply-in-4-words/; https://www.19fortyfive.com/2026/06/israel-built-the-merkava-tank-to-never-depend-on-anyone-again-its-engine-tells-a-different-story/

(7) On this cf. Saul Bronfeld, 2015, ‘The ‘Chieftain Tank Affair’: Realpolitik, Perfidy and the Genesis of the Merkava’, British Contemporary History, Vol. 29, No. 3, pp. 380-400

(8) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-krav-maga