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jan van ruth's avatar
jan van ruth
10h

the most important part of modern tanks is the electronics.

these get updated all the time.

and i don't know in how far those are israeli made.

but more than likely they also are foreign developed and made.

after all why would they invest in research when they can get it for free by stealing it from their 'allies'...

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DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
4h

They steal everything. Remember jews carry up to 2-3% negro DNA. Which is a LOT of DNA. Both goblin races are natural, innate thieves.

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