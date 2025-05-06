Returning to a reader favourite we have another alleged ‘jewish invention’ myth to debunk this time in the form of that famous staple of 1960s and 1970s homes: the lava lamp.
Now it is claimed by Michelle Delgado writing for ‘Smithsonian Mag’ that this was first invented by a jew from Lithuania named Irving Nachumsohn – who later changed his name Irving Naxon – (1) writing that:
‘Nachumsohn’s inventions—such as his electric frying pan and his early version of the modern lava lamp—found traction in stores and homes.’ (2)
This is incredibly misleading since – as Alix Wall qualifies in ‘The Jewish News of Northern California’ – what Nachumsohn is claimed to have invented is the Hula Lamp not the Lava Lamp. (3)
They are very different things.
For the record this is a Hula Lamp:
And this is a Lava Lamp:
Now Hula Lamps are cast out of metal – usually bronze – and use a small electric motor to generate a charge which then causes the cast hula girl’s skirt to sway (as if she were dancing the hula), (4) while a Lava Lamp works by using a mix of water and a translucent material - like paraffin wax - in a sealed container, which is then heated by a mechanism at the bottom of the lamp and then when the translucent material his the bottom of the lamp a wire – or series of wires – break the surface tension of the translucent material thus creating its unique and famous appearance. (5)
Further the Hula Lamp was first invented and manufactured by the Dodge Brothers – who contrary to myth weren’t jewish – (6) in the 1940s not by Irving Nachumsohn. (7)
The Lava Lamp by contrast was actually invented by the British pilot Edward Craven Walker in 1963 and originally called the ‘Astro Lamp’ not by Nachumsohn. (8)
So no, the Lava Lamp was invented by the British not by the jews!
References
(1) https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/food/articles/jewish-inventor-of-slow-cooker-irving-naxon
(2) https://www.smithsonianmag.com/innovation/brief-history-crock-pot-180973643/
(3) https://jweekly.com/2013/05/24/the-organic-epicure-its-no-crock-s-f-womans-father-was-an-inventor-extraor/
(4) https://jpmoeller.com/2017/01/01/dodge-hula-girl-lamp-repair/
(5) https://patents.google.com/patent/US3387396
(6) See my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/were-the-dodge-brothers-jewish
(7) https://www.hulagirllamps.com/
(8) http://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/The-History-of-the-Lava-Lamp-191900581.html
I wonder what a real jewish invention would look like at this point. It's all just filing off the maker mark then restamping with mark up.
ANOTHER RANT
We're running out of time folks.
Unless we stop "the jew" from living and undo all t.h.e.y. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving Y=you) have conned you (which you have taken as coming from your own minds and logic) is required for us to interact, in two or three generations humanity will "KNOW" "the jew" MUST be by far the smartest people on Earth. Since, for the vast majority, "research" now is mere googling and reading the first site put there by jews to mislead. This in itself is a huge success for "the jew" and SO convenient for all of you? How can CONvience be bad? That last word should be baaaaaaaaaaad?
The tragedy of this folks is this prophesy is not a prophesy, its obviously inevitable... as all decry what I am claiming believing other paths will "work". Yet not one can claim what any of those other paths are or how these might work.
The likes of Lucas Gage, Stu Peters and so far ALL online are so inured with "the jew", with their "laws" and claims of proper behavior, morality, speech etc THAT ALL WHICH IS CLAIMED AS OUR PATH IS WHAT "THE JEW" WANTS US TO KEEP OURSELVES LIMITED TO!
Face it, you're in Love with lies, liars and being conned. COMMERCE IS CONNING, LYING AND USING OTHERS! YEAH, GO ON AND DENY REALITY. IT IS HOW YOU ALL LIVE. COMMERCE IS NOT A MORAL WAY TO INTERACT! ITS FUCKING COMPETITION NOT COOPERATION! YET YOU ALL ACTUALLY BELIEVE COMPETING AGAINST EACH OTHER IS NORMAL?
YOU ALL ARE SO DUMBED DOWN YOU CAN'T "SEE" WHAT ELIMINATION OF ALL WHO COMPRISE "THE JEW" AND THE RETURN TO COOPERATION WOULD BRING AND WHAT THAT WOULD END!
YOU'RE ALL SCARED AS LITTLE BUNNIES TO DESTROY YOUR PARENS PATRIAE AND HEAD INTO LIFE AS ADULTS NO LONGER AS A HERD CONTROLLED, MAINTAINED AND LIMITED BY "THE JEW"! If you all were not in Love with liars and lying not one of "the jew" would be alive. No one, NO ONE possessing any depth of mental, spiritual or physical health makes excuses for allowing parasites to live YET YOU ALL DO BY YOUR USE OF "THE JEW"S COMMERCE, CLINGING TO THEIR POLITICS* AND ACTUALLY BELIEVING SOME OTHER PATH OTHER THAN TOTAL ERADICATION IS WORKABLE. YOU DON'T WANT WORKABLE! YOU DON'T WANT TO KNOW OUR TOTAL REALITY! YOU DON'T WANT TO DEAL WITH OUR REALITY AS ONLY ADULTS CAN AND WOULD!
YOU WANT TO REMAIN HERD MEMBERS! IF NOT THEN NOT ONE WHO COMPRISES "THE JEW" WOULD BE ALIVE! YOU WOULD SEE LIES AS TANTAMOUNT TO CAPITOL CRIMES BECAUSE YOU, AS AN ADULT, WOULD KNOW LIES BIRTH LIVING EVIL HERE ON EARTH! WITHOUT LIES NO EVIL CAN LIVE YET YOU ALL LIE! TO YOURSELVES, YOUR CHILDREN AND TO YOUR VERY SOULS! WE HAVE DUTY TO KILL ALL HUMAN PARASITES NOT COMPLY WITH THEIR COMMANDS MADE THROUGH THE WORST OF NONJEWISH HUMANITY, ALL POLITICIANS!
We must have truth because without truth it is impossible to improve. Judge Ferdinando Imposimato
The lies the government and media tell are amplifications of the lies we tell ourselves. To stop being conned, stop conning yourself. James Wolcott
We can all be conned but at what point do we realize that we're being conned and to what point do we allow ourselves to be conned? Guy Ritchie quotes
"Every con depends on the mark wanting to believe the con is true. Belief is a self generated mental illness used by those to pathetic to handle reality." Slinky
The most difficult subjects can be explained to the most slow-witted man if he has not formed any idea of them already; but the simplest thing cannot be made clear to the most intelligent man if he is firmly persuaded that he knows already, without a shadow of doubt, what is laid before him. Leo Tolstoy
“Between stimulus and response, there is a space. In that space is our power to choose our response. In our response lies our growth and our freedom.” Viktor E. Frankl
He who does not punish evil, commands it to be done. Leonardo da Vinci
*“The role of the President of the United States is to support the decisions that are made by the people of Israel.”— Ann Lewis, speaking for Hillary Clinton, at the meeting for Jewish Leadership sponsored by the United Jewish Communities on March 18, 2008 (Jewess Ann Lewis is sister to Congressman Barney Frank).
“The U.S. has no longer a government of goyim [Gentiles], but an administration in which the Jews are full partners in the decision making at all levels. Perhaps the aspects of the Jewish religious law connected with the term ‘government of goyim’ should be re-examined, since it is an outdated term in the U.S.“— The major Israeli newspaper, Maariv, “The Jews Who Run Clinton’s Court” on September 2, 1994.
“Politics in America has become a Jewish profession, just like arts and the law…”— Ira Forman, executive director of the National Jewish Democratic Council, quoted in The Jewish Daily Forward on March 20, 2008