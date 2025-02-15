Our next ‘Jewish Invention’ myth is also given to us by Pam Karp who claims that jews invented the laptop computer otherwise known as the portable computer. The jew she specifically names is Lee Felsenstein – who is indeed jewish - (1) as the inventor of the laptop. (2)

This – as you probably expect by now – is complete and utter twaddle as Felsenstein did indeed invent a computer called the ‘Osborne 1’ in 1981 that was commercially successful. (3)

However, Felsenstein’s ‘Osborne 1’ was certainly not the first laptop/portable computer to have been created. In fact, the first laptop/portable computer was IBM’s ‘SCAMP’ in 1973 (4) and then the ‘Xerox NoteTaker’ in 1976 which was only a prototype but significantly influenced the development of the ‘Osborne 1’ among other later designs.

Similarly, IBM’s ‘SCAMP’ computer was superseded by the ‘IBM 5100’ in 1975 which was the first commercially available laptop/portable computer and is often (incorrectly) seen as being the first laptop computer as we’d understand it today. (5)

Also, in 1975 we have the ‘MIT Suitcase Computer’ which was the first laptop/portable computer to use microprocessors, while in 1979 we get the ‘Micro Star’ laptop/portable computer which was patented by James Muroz as US patent US4294496A (6) and sold by a company called ‘GM Research’ and was bought in significant quantities by the US government among others. (7)

Moving forward to 1980 we get the first French portable/laptop computer called ‘Portal R2E CCMC’ produced by the French company ‘R2E Micral CCMC’ and predates the ‘Osborne 1’ by a few months. (8)

So, in summary then no Lee Felsenstein (and thus jews) didn’t not invent the portable/laptop computer.

Non-jewish Americans did!

