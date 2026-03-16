While I was researching the ‘jewish invention’ claim that jewish invented/discovered petroleum/gasoline (1) I stumbled upon another ‘jewish invention’ claim related to it and which features the same jew: Abraham Schreiner.

This myth is that Schreiner not only invented/discovered petroleum/gasoline but also created the first kerosene gas lamp. This was again propagated by a Viennese journalist named Hugo Warmholz in an article in 1884 in the upmarket publication ‘Vom Fels zum Meer’ and by an Austro-Hungarian Railway Inspector named Heinrich Gintl in an 1873 pamphlet for the World Exhibition in Vienna on the history of the petroleum/gasoline industry according to Valerie Schatzker’s research (2)

And once again to quote Schatzker:

‘Warmholz found Schreiner’s story compelling and accepted, without question, his account that he invented the first petroleum lamp by forming a ball of crude oil around a wick and lighting it.’ (3)

The truth is of course – as Schatzker notes – (4) this is made up nonsense as Schreiner invented no such thing since the gas lamp (aka the pressure lamp) had been invented by the English glassblower John Tilley in 1813 and became known as a result as the ‘Tilley Lamp’. (5)

While the first kerosene gas lamp was invented by the Polish chemist Ignacy Lukasiewicz in 1853 (6) after kerosene had discovered by the Canadian doctor Abraham Pineo Gesner – of German French descent – in 1847 and has absolutely nothing to do with Abraham Schreiner whatsoever.

So no jews did not invent the kerosene lamp.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-petroleumgasoline

(2) https://www.aapjstudies.org/index.php?id=244

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) https://www.angliaresearch.co.uk/shining-a-light-on-the-past/

(6) https://www.encyclopedia.com/history/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/lukasiewicz-ignacy