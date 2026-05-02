Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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saoirse
17h

Considering the confidence scam nature of infomercials, one would indeed attribute their invention to the jews. Hard to believe that some goyim were able to start such a racket without the "trust me" tribe getting wind of it!

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