In a related myth to the false ‘jewish invention’ claim that jews invented modern chemical warfare (1) there is a ‘jewish invention’ claim that jews ‘invented’ the industrial production of modern ammonia which Pam Karp credits to Fritz Haber.

She claims that:

‘Fritz Haber, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry, 1918 (1868 - 1934) invented the industrial synthesis of ammonia, important for fertilizers and explosives.’ (2)

This however is absolute nonsense and the lack of research behind Karp’s work is obvious when you note that while Haber did invent the Haber-Bosch Process circa 1909 which helped industry produce larger quantities of ammonia. It wasn’t the first industrial process used to produce ammonia and ironically in 1895 Adolf Frank and Nikodem Caro – both of whom were jews in Germany – created the Frank-Caro Process which is the second industrial process used to produce ammonia. (3)

This was then substantially improved by the Norwegians Kristian Birkeland and Samuel Eyde in 1905 as the Birkeland-Eyde Process (4) and also by the German chemist Otto Schoenherr as the Badische Process in the same year. (5)

This was long before Haber’s discovery of the Haber-Bosch Process in 1909 and indeed – as before mentioned – ammonia was being industrially manufactured by dry distillation of vegetable and animal matter to feed demand, (6) but the reason that the Frank-Caro Process, Birkeland-Eyde Process, Badische Process and then the Haber-Bosch Process were invented is because demand was significantly outstripping supply and had been for quite some time. (7)

Thus, we can see that jews didn’t invent the industrial production of ammonia!

