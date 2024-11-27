A common ‘jewish invention’ claim is the hydrogen bomb (aka thermonuclear weapons) but while often claimed the truth is a little more unclear.

A good example of the standard jewish claim is given by ‘MNews’ to the effect that:

‘Edward Teller – A hydrogen bomb Physicist Edward Teller is known as "the father of the American hydrogen bomb".’ (1)

While ‘Christian Learning’ gives us a fuller version of this same assertion:

‘Another scientist who worked with Oppenheimer in the Manhattan Project was the Hungarian-born Jewish man Edward Teller, who is known as “the father of the hydrogen bomb.” Teller focused on developing the first fusion-based weapons, but his work was not pushed under President Harry Truman announced in 1949 that he wanted to beat the Soviet Union to creating the hydrogen bomb.’ (2)

Now there is truth to this in that Edward Teller is known as ‘the father of the hydrogen bomb’ and was trumpeted as such by the (jewish owned) American media of the period, but the truth is murkier in that the original concept and idea of the hydrogen bomb was actually outlined to Teller at Columbia University one afternoon in September 1941 by Italian physicist Enrico Fermi. (3)

Teller then ran with Fermi’s idea and tried to make it work till 1945 but was unsuccessful despite working on it exclusively for a year during the Manhattan Project. (4) The fact that Teller struggled to get the hydrogen bomb project off the ground is rarely mentioned – likely because it rather detracts from his status as ‘the father of the hydrogen bomb’ – but it is never-the-less well-known in the literature. (5)

It was however Teller’s fellow jew and member of the Manhattan Project Stanislaw Ulam who eventually solved Teller’s problems – they ended up receiving joint credit – (6) and made the breakthrough that allowed the creation of the hydrogen bomb and about which there continues to be debate as to how much each should be credited. (7)

The truth is then that the theoretical invention of the hydrogen bomb was non-jewish having been made by Enrico Fermi in 1941, while the practical creation of a hydrogen bomb was the invention of two jews: Edward Teller and Stanislaw Ulam.

Thus, we can see that while you can claim that jews deserve partial credit for inventing the hydrogen bomb/thermonuclear weapons: it is only partial credit and thus not an actual ‘jewish invention’.

