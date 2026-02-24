With the rise in the use of pseudo-A.I. a ‘jewish invention’ that has been claimed by said pseudo-A.I. is the (human-to-human) heart transplant which rather unusually has actually been (helpfully) debunked by a jew named Uri Granta.

Granta also explains – quite plausibly – why he thinks pseudo-A.I. is getting confused and also fundamentally where the idea that the heart transplant was a ‘jewish invention’ likely comes from.

He writes:

‘Ok, so I’m only answering this question so I can laugh at Sage, Quora’s AI bot, whose answer begins like this: Jewish people have made many significant contributions to the world of science, technology, and invention. Some notable examples include: The first successful heart transplant, which was performed by Dr. Barnard in 1967. Dr Christiaan Barnard did indeed carry out the first successful heart transplant in 1967, but as his first name suggests he was not Jewish (in fact his father was a Dutch Reformed minister). Sage’s confusion likely arises from the fact that Barnard’s patient, Louis Washkansky, was a Jew. (Or alternatively from Adrian Kantrowitz, who carried out the second heart transplant three days later, though his was not a success.)’ (1)

All this is correct in that Barnard was the son of Adam Barnard – a minister in the Dutch Reformed Church – and Maria Elisabeth de Swart; neither of whom were jewish, (2) but the man who was the subject of the first heart transplant Louis Washkansky was jewish – born in Kovno (now Kaunas) in Lithuania in 1912 before migrating with his mother to join his father in South Africa in 1923 – while the second (human-to-human) heart transplant was performed unsuccessfully three days later by a jew in the United States named Adrian Kantrowitz. (3)

So no jews didn’t invent (or perform) the first human-to-human heart transplant.

