Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
7d

Heebs steal EVERYTHING. They're just like niggers. Well, they carry a lot of nigger DNS, don't they?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture