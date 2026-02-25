Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim by Marnie Winston-Macauley over at Aish that jews invented the free piston engine. The free piston engine for those who don’t know is an alternative type of internal combustion engine that doesn’t use a crankshaft.

Winston-Macauley claims that a jew named Harold Kosoff invented the free piston engine; (1) this in turn presumably based on a claim in the ‘New York Times’ on 11th April 1964 that Kosoff had ‘invented the free piston engine’. (2)

This however is completely false because the first free piston engine is usually credited to the Argentinian engineer Raul Pateras Pescara – who was then working in France – in 1922 and who patented it as US patent US1657641A in 1927 with the application being granted in 1928. (3)

Further Swiss engineer Robert Huber – who became known as ‘Mr Free Piston’ – (4) who worked with Pescara as Technical Director of ‘Bureau Technique Pescara’ from 1924 developed a new version of the free piston in 1932. (4)

You get the picture; basically, Kosoff had absolutely nothing to do with inventing the free piston engine and merely came up with his own version of fourty-two years after it had been first invented in France by Raul Pateras Pescara.

So, no jews didn’t invent the free piston engine.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) https://www.nytimes.com/1964/04/11/archives/freepiston-engine-is-patented-invention-developed-in-garage-needs.html

(3) https://patents.google.com/patent/US1657641A/en

(4) Dietrich Eckardt, 2023, ‘Jet Web: Connections in the Development of Turbojet Engines 1920-1950’, 1st Edition, Springer: Vienna, p. 31

(5) Idem.