Now while the British national dish of Fish and Chips is often falsely claimed to have a jewish origin; (1) if you ask many Brits they will often see the Fish Finger (Fish Sticks to Americans) – basically mixed white fish in a small bar shape with a breaded exterior – as possibly even more quintessentially British than Fish and Chips.

I’ve also seen the fish finger/fish stick bandied about as being a ‘jewish creation/invention’ more than once so I thought I’d address that here.

The claim that ‘jews invented fish fingers’ comes from the fact that the American company Gorton-Pew Fisheries (better known by its later branding as Gorton’s) created a line of fish fingers/sticks in 1953 called ‘Gorton’s Fish Sticks’ which went on to be very commercially successful. (2) The man behind ‘Gorton’s Fish Sticks’ – sometimes claimed as having worked for Birdseye at the time - was Aaron Leo Brody (3) who was indeed jewish. (4)

What Brody did was to take the fish finger – which as we see was already extent – and freeze it in a new way so it was ready to cook from the packet, which was not the customer’s benefit but rather as a way to sell undesirable/excess white fish; (5) he didn’t actually invent the fish finger!

You see the fish finger already existed in British cookbooks and magazines as early as 1900 (6) so in fact the fish finger/fish stick was already over half a century old when the ‘Gorton’s Fish Stick’ was launched in 1953 and Birdseye’s ‘Fish Finger’ was launched commercially in 1955. (7)

However, the Birdseye ‘Fish Finger’ was originally invented (and named) quite by accident in the 1930s so it therefore pre-dates the ‘Gorton’s Fish Stick’ by circa twenty years! (8)

So no, the fish finger/fish stick was not invented by jews but rather by the British!

