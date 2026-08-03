Another of the ‘jewish inventions’ claimed by Suzanne Downing is that jews invented the fiberglass car. She claims how the Israeli-designed car named the ‘Sussita’ was the first fiberglass-shelled car and was produced in the 1960s and 1970s. (1)

The problem is that while the Israelis did indeed design the ‘Sussita’ between 1958 and 1961 and then mass produced the car in the 1960s and 1970s. (2) Downing’s timeline is just complete and utter nonsense.

Fiberglass has been known about and used as a material for centuries, but the first patent for glass fibers came from the German-American inventor Hermann Hammesfahr who patented them as US 232122 A in 1880. (3) While fiberglass as we understand it would be properly invented as a usable material in modern manufacturing processes in 1932 when a method of mass-producing glass fibers was accidentally stumbled upon by the American engineer Russell Games Slayter who then created the first ‘glass wool’ (aka fiberglass insulation) in 1933 and successfully patented it as US 2133235 A. (4)

The first car made from fiberglass (i.e., fiberglass-shelled) followed soon after in 1936 in the form of the ‘Stout Scarab’ concept car invented by the American engineer William Bushnell Stout. (5) The ‘Stout Scarab’ was not a success, but this didn’t stop Stout since as Karl Smith writes:

‘In 1946, the indefatigable Stout, in partnership with Owens-Corning, developed a fiberglass car, called the “Project Y”, which he promised would revolutionise the industry. It didn’t, but it put fiberglass on the radar of auto manufacturers. It also began important conversations about the role of “composites” in automotive design and manufacture.’ (6)

Stout’s ‘Project Y’ fiberglass concept car still survives to this day: (7)

The first fiberglass car that made it into mass production however came in the late 1940s and was the ‘Glasspar G-2’ created by American engineer Bill Tritt. (8)

As J. Michael Hemsley explains:

‘Costa Mesa, California, was home to Glasspar, a company that built fiberglass boats in the late 1940s. With the launch of the Glasspar G-2, the company became the first and, for several years, the largest manufacturer of fiberglass automobiles—before the Kaiser Darrin or the Chevrolet Corvette were produced in Detroit. Bill Tritt, founder of Glasspar, influenced Chevrolet, Volvo, Disneyland, Kurtis and several small automobile manufacturers because of the G-2.’ (9)

Nor – as Hemsley implies – did the design and mass production of new fiberglass cars stop with the ‘Glasspar G-2’ and continued at a steady pace from the 1950s onwards. (10)

Thus, we can see that Downing’s claim that the Israeli ‘Sussita’ was the first fiberglass car is complete and utter nonsense as well as that the Israelis simply stole an already well-established technology from non-jewish Americans and claimed it as their own.

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References

(1) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(2) https://www.aronline.co.uk/cars/triumph/around-the-world-autocars-of-israel/

(3) https://patents.google.com/patent/US232122A/en

(4) https://patents.google.com/patent/US2133235A/en

(5) https://nodsauto.com/history-of-fiberglass-cars/; https://www.cardesignnews.com/cars/flashback-four-fibreglass-pioneers-of-the-car-world/430437

(6) https://www.cardesignnews.com/cars/flashback-four-fibreglass-pioneers-of-the-car-world/430437

(7) Idem.

(8) Idem.

(9) https://www.supercars.net/blog/the-first-production-fiberglass-car/

(10) https://nodsauto.com/history-of-fiberglass-cars/