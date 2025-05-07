Another of Irving Nachumsohn’s – later Irving Naxon - alleged ‘inventions’ claimed by jews is the electronic news ticker.

Michelle Delgado claims in the ‘Smithsonian Magazine’ that:

‘Nachumsohn’s inventions—such as his electric frying pan and his early version of the modern lava lamp—found traction in stores and homes. His telesign laid the groundwork for the electronic news scrollers that light up major cities, delivering headlines and stock movements to passersby. (The most famous of these is Times Square’s “Zipper.”)’ (1)

The problem is that this is just complete and utter nonsense as Nachumsohn’s ‘TeleSign’ was submitted as a patent application in 1929 and approved by the US patent office in 1935 as patent number US2006999A. (2)

The electronic moving sign/news ticker was in fact successfully patented in 1923 by American businessman Frank Reily as patent number US001451112; (3) although it was actually created by American engineer and San Francisco native Frank Wilde for Reilly both of whom continued to work together and maintained a cordial relationship throughout the 1920s. (4)

Reilly called it the ‘Motograph News Bulletin’ and eventually it became Times Square’s famous ‘Zipper’ which Reilly proposed installing in 1926 and which was completed and went live in November 1928. (5)

And then this was simply the culmination of a series of developments that led to news being advertised using projection and electric light by newspapers as part of their attempt to attain market share and readership that began as early as 1888 with the ‘New York Herald’ projecting live election results onto a specially erected screen in Madison Square. (6)

Put another way Irving Nachumsohn’s ‘TeleSign’ was not the first electronic news ticker and was only submitted as patent after Frank Reilly and Frank Wilde’s ‘Motograph News Bulletin’ (aka the Zipper) had been installed and gone live at the New York Times building in Times Square!

And it was absolutely nothing to do with the famous Zipper of Times Square despite Delgado’s attempt to suggest otherwise.

