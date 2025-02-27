While I was reading JINFO’s desperate attempts to prove ‘jewish superiority’ citing ‘jewish inventions’ again recently I noticed that they claimed that jews had ‘invented spreadsheets’. (1)

Specifically, the claim they make is:

‘The invention of the computer spreadsheet by Dan Bricklin and Robert Frankston. Bricklin and Frankston's VisiCalc spreadsheet was the first "killer app." The Lotus 1-2-3 spreadsheet program, the most successful software product of its time, was developed by Jonathan Sachs and Mitchell Kapor.’ (2)

Nice try, but - as they say - no cigar.

Dan Bricklin and Robert Frankston were indeed jewish and did develop VisiCalc in 1979, (3) however the problem with this that Bricklin and Frankston were merely commercializing an early extant invention which had been patented in the US by the Canadians Rene Pardo and Remy Landau in 1970 as patent US4398249A: ‘Process and apparatus for converting a source program into an object program’. (4)

The actual software that Pardo and Landau had created (and patented) was called ‘LANPAR’ (‘LANguage for Programming Arrays at Random’) and was used by AT&T, Bell Labs and General Motors among others. (5)

Indeed, even then Pardo and Landau were not actually the first to have developed the spreadsheet as we would understand it today. That honour goes to the Austrian Richard Mattessich – who as it happens likely was a committed National Socialist in his youth - as D. J. Power observes in his article on the history of spreadsheets:

‘In 1961, Professor Richard Mattessich pioneered the development of computerized speadsheets for use in business accounting.’ (6)

So, no jews most certainly did not invent the electronic spreadsheet.

Austrians and Canadians did!

