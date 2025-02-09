Another ‘jewish invention’ myth which is perhaps more relevant to many people than the many jewish claims to have invented historic technology, ideas and things is the claim made by Pam Karp that jews invented the Electron-Positron Collider, (1) which was then expanded upon and built at CERN outside Geneva in Switzerland.

Karp attributes this invent to Bruno Touschek but fails to mention that Touschek was in fact only half-jewish (his mother) (2) and while he would be jewish according to both Israeli law and Judaism’s halakhah about who ‘who is a jew’; I should point out that there are definite problems with attributing the invention solely to Touschek’s jewish ancestry rather than his Austrian/German ancestry. This part of what I’ve previously explained as the ‘shell game’ of jewish identity in that jews will switch definitions of jewishness to suit them even to get someone to ‘be a jew’ while declaiming loudly that jewishness isn’t about ancestry. (3)

Now leaving aside this problem of attributing Touschek’s work solely to his jewishness; there is another issue that most people don’t often realise let alone bring up when discussing Touschek’s work is that he actually worked for the Third Reich – specifically for the Reichsluftfahrtministerium (the Reich Air Ministry) – from circa 1942 to 1945 on the outskirts of the Third Reich’s twin atomic bomb projects as well as rather bizarrely Ernst Schiebold’s X-Ray gun (aka the ‘Nazi Death Ray’). (4)

As Giulia Pancheri and Luisa Bonolis explain this where Touschek’s later electron-positron collider idea came from:

‘There are history-making events, such as the construction of the first electron-positron collider, AdA, which start by chance. In this section, we shall see how one of the last issues of the Physical Review to reach Norway, in 1941, led Bruno Touschek and Rolf Widerøe to meet and work together on the 15 MeV betatron project, commissioned by the Ministry of Aviation of the Third Reich, the Reichsluftfahrtministerium (RLM). This is how Touschek learnt from Widerøe the art of making accelerators, enabling him, many years later, to design, propose and carry through the construction of AdA.’ (5)

As it turns out Touschek’s later electron-position collider was an idea he actually seems to have stolen from Rolf Widerøe – who was a Norwegian who voluntarily worked as a physicist for the Third Reich in Germany from 1942-1945 – who came up with the idea as well as how to build such a device in 1943.

As Pancheri and Bonolis further explain:

‘Widerøe worked on the article for the final publication expecting it to appear in the November issue of the Archiv für Elektrotechnik (vol. 37, pp. 542-555), according to the reference mentioned in his autobiography. But the article, whose proofs are preserved in Widerøe 's archives in Zurich, is nowhere to be found in the 1943, nor in the 1944 issues of the journal. In fact, it was never published, and a different article actually appears, exactly filling the range of pages corresponding to Widerøe 's article. Instead, in June, the project was approved by the German Aviation Ministry, due to start as early as possible, and classified as of military interest. In late summer (July or August?), Widerøe went on vacation with his wife and had one of his inspirations: positive particles colliding against negative ones and releasing greater amount of energy than if hitting a stationary target.’ (6)

So, in essence what happened was Widerøe had the idea for the electron-positron collider in spring/summer 1943 and wrote it up for the German technical journal ‘Archiv für Elektrotechnik’ where it was due to be published in November 1943.

However, it was never actually published and while the exact reason remains a mystery. It is – in my opinion – almost certainly to do with the proximity of Widerøe’s idea to the twin – yes twin as there were in fact two and the German programmes were in fact the source of a lot of the material and technical know-how that was then falsely attributed to the largely jewish (who as it turned out were often actually communist spies working for the Soviet Union) scientists working for the famous Manhattan Project – (7) German atomic bomb programmes specifically the better known ‘Uranverein’ programme run by Werner Heisenberg. (8)

Further part of the reason we can state that Touschek’s later work almost certainly comes – and is quite possibly plagiarised – from Widerøe’s work in 1943 is the fact that Widerøe actually submitted a patent to the German patent office in 1943 for what – based on Touschek and Widerøe’s personal correspondence at the time – was almost certainly an electron-positron collider that was never formally patented - but Touschek was aware of the details of from their correspondence - because of the German military collapse of mid-late 1944 leading to the defeat of the Third Reich in May 1945. (9) Widerøe’s ideas only then re-emerged in 1953 by which time Widerøe was in no position – nor had any desire – to claim them as his own. (10)

This is because Widerøe was subjected by post-war Norwegian authorities to significant criminal investigation as well as formal ‘de-Nazification’ and was hounded out of physics research entirely in addition to being heavily fined and forced into penury simply because of his involvement in the Third Reich’s scientific community between 1942 and 1945. (11) He subsequently moved to Switzerland with his family and helped revolutionize the use of radiation in medicine and distanced himself as much as possible from his old research into particle physics. (12)

Touschek by contrast left occupied Germany for the Scottish city of Glasgow in the 1940s to help build a particle accelerator there before leaving again for the Istituto Nazionale di Fisica Nucleare in Frascati, Italy in 1953 where he built the first electron-positron collider in the early 1960s after constructing an Italian electron synchroton – an electron accelerator in the late 1950s. (13)

Now to be fair to Touschek he did in fact later credit Widerøe with having first come up with the electron-position collider in 1943 but sought to downplay Widerøe’s role and doesn’t mention Widerøe’s article nor his patent that we know he had access to and almost certainly used as the basis for the research and invention of the electron-positron collider that he subsequently passed off as his own work. (14)

In other words: Bruno Touschek stole Rolf Widerøe’s 1943 invention of the electron-positron collider and his patent for it then passed it off as his own work to build his own glittering post-war career while Widerøe was reduced to penury and had his reputation ruined because of whom he had worked for.

So, no; the electron-positron collider isn’t a ‘jewish invention’ but was in fact invented by a Norwegian scientist working for the Third Reich!

