Another of Suzanne Downing’s ‘jewish invention’ claims is that jews ‘invented the electric car’ or at least ‘infrastructure for electric cars’ (aka battery-swapping technology).

She writes that:

‘Electric car – Better Place CEO Shai Agassi developed infrastructure for electric cars as an alternative to fossil fuel technology.’ (1)

The problem is that this is pure nonsense in that electric car was first invented by the French electrical engineer Gustave Trouve in 1881 when he attached a small electric motor purchased from the German company Siemens onto an English designed and made tricycle. (2) While an English electrical engineer named Thomas Parker also created an electric car in 1884. (3)

The first electric car that was ever commercially produced was the creation of German engineer Andreas Flocken in 1888 and was sold under the name of the ‘Flocken Elektrowagen’. (4)

The point here is that Downing is simply making up nonsense ‘jewish invention’ claims, but what about Better Place?

Well, the truth is that Better Place was a business premised on the idea of battery switching as a way of quickly recharging electric vehicles, but it only began producing anything in mid-2012 and by spring 2013 it had simply gone bust after burning through an eyewatering $850 million in investor’s money in under a year. (5)

Despite jewish attempts to claim that Agassi and Better Place ‘innovated battery-swapping technology’; (6) the truth is that battery swapping technology was implemented and commercially successful in the early twentieth century with the Hartford Electric Light Company offering and conducting this service with electric trucks between 1910 and 1924 with the batteries being part-owned and serviced by General Electric. (7)

Nor were they alone with Milburn electric cars being operated and serviced the same way from 1917 till the mid-1920s in Chicago. (8)

Even if we turn to modernity then the revival of battery-swapping technology was performed by the maverick American inventor Jonathan Tennyson in 1993, (9) while the Chinese were beginning to routinely use battery swapping technology in cars and buses by 2008! (10)

Better Place was created in 2007 long after battery swapping technology had been invented and was already being used.

So no jews did not invent the electric car or battery swapping technology!

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References

(1) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(2) Ernest Wakefield, 1994, ‘History the Electric Automobile: Battery-Only Powered Cars’, 1st Edition, Society of Automotive Engineers: Warrendale, pp. 2-3

(3) https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/newstopics/howaboutthat/5212278/Worlds-first-electric-car-built-by-Victorian-inventor-in-1884.html

(4) https://recharged.com/articles/first-electric-production-car/

(5) https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/opinion/article-743499; https://venturebeat.com/business/electric-car-company-better-place-shuts-down-after-burning-through-850m; https://www.fastcompany.com/3028159/a-broken-place-better-place

(6) https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/opinion/article-743499

(7) https://lostannalsoftransport.wordpress.com/tag/geveco/

(8) David Kirsch, 2000, ‘The Electric Vehicle and the Burden of History’, 1st Edition, Rutgers University Press: New Brunswick, pp. 153–162

(9) https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-04-05-mn-51138-story.html

(10) https://web.archive.org/web/20140327235451/http://english.bit.edu.cn/NewsEvents/BITNews/16059.htm