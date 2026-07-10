Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
Jul 10

Aha! I sent Volvo and the going bust Saab the battery swap idea in 1995. Positioned as service lift and swap with battery cache in each location. The battery compartment could accommodate several existing design packs. Bearcreekresearch innovation.

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