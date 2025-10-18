Another of the ‘jewish invention’ claims made by Slava Bazarsky is that the jews were responsible for inventing the electrical burglar alarm which he credits to ‘Lev Theremin’. (1)

The problem – of course – is that the man he means – Leon Theremin (who also called himself Lev Termen [Bazarsky has mistakenly combined the two names together]) – wasn’t jewish at all albeit his preferred alias sounds somewhat jewish but rather a Russian aristocrat of mixed French Huguenot, Polish and Russian origin. (2)

Theremin did indeed invent a burglar alarm design in the Soviet Union in the 1920s, (3) but this was far from the first electrical burglar alarm.

As ‘The National Guild of Certified Locksmiths’ in the UK explains:

‘The Birth of Home Security Historians discovered that home security was used as early as 2000BC in the Mesopotamia and Ancient Egyptian era. They used a simple wooden bolt across two brackets and Egyptians used pin and tumbler locks using a lock and key which was replaced in the Roman era with metallic tumbler locks. We still use this security design in our homes today with deadbolts. Then throughout the medieval period castles were fortified with high walls, moats and draw bridges… not quite so accessible today. In the early 1700s the first intruder alert was invented by Englishman Tildesley which consisted of a set of chimes mechanically linked to the door, much like some smaller shops we enter today! When was the First Home Security System Invented? The first type of home security system was invented in 1853 by Augustus Russell Pope in the US. The electro-magnetic alarm system was very simple but ingenious for its time as previously homeowners relied on the noise of startled animals to alert them to an intruder. The security system worked by reacting to the closing of an electric circuit of which doors and windows were connected as independent parallel circuits, when the door was opened it caused a sudden flow of current causing a magnet to vibrate and in turn a hammer would strike a brass bell. Although Pope was the inventor of the first home security system the recognition usually presents itself to Edwin Holmes, a businessman who was the founder of the first electrical alarm system company.’ (4)

Now we can see that in this history of burglar alarms; the first mechanical burglar alarm was invented by an English inventor who we know only as ‘Mr. Tildesley’ in the early 1700s and then the American clergyman and inventor named Augustus Russell Pope created the first electric burglar alarm in Somerville, Massachusetts in 1853; (5) the patent for which Pope sold to Edwin Holmes in 1857 for $1,500 and which he began to sell commercially in Boston in 1858 before quickly expanding to New York City. (6)

Holmes rival American District Telegraph (the famous ‘ADT’ of today) come along in 1871 (7) and by 1877 Holmes had created the first network of electric security alarms that were linked directly to his company’s offices via pre-existing telephone lines. (8)

Thus, we can see that Leon Theremin’s electric burglar alarm of the 1920s in the Soviet Union was in no way the first electric burglar alarm, but also that Theremin wasn’t jewish anyway.

We can therefore see that the idea the electric burglar alarm was a ‘jewish invention’ is complete and utter nonsense but rather was invented by an American Christian clergyman in 1863.

