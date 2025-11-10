Karl’s Substack

John Smith
17h

Interesting article. I noticed a possible gap in your research:

> while the Soviet Union successfully experimented with radio-controlled Tupolev TB-1 bombers as drones/UAVs from 1935 to 1939 although they never went into production

The US actually achieved this with operation Aphrodite although none of the missions were successful. Also they were using British made bomb guidance equipment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Aphrodite

Amazing to read about the airship in 1905. It's incredible how early some of these advances were.

