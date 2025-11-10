One of the more interesting and modern ‘jewish invention’ myths that I have picked up on during my ongoing research on this broad topic is the claim that jews invented the first drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (hereafter UAV).

The basis of this claim that the inventor of the drone/UAV was a jewish engineer – who was originally from Baghdad in Iraq – named Abraham Karem who created the first drone/UAV in 1979 when Karem – together with Jack Hertenstein and Jim Machin (neither of whom seem to have been jewish) – set up the company ‘Leading Systems Incorporated’ in Karem’s garage and between them created their first drone named the ‘Albatross’ which succeeded in getting DARPA funding allowing them to then create an enhanced version of the ‘Albatross’ that was in turn named ‘Amber’. (2)

The problem is that while Karem, Hertenstein and Machin’s drone/UAV was one of many steps in the evolution of drones/UAVs; it wasn’t even remotely new with drones having been in widespread usage with the US military since 1952 when the ‘Ryan Firebee’ (aka the ‘XQ-2 Firebee’) – created by the Ryan Aeronautical Company from 1948 to 1951 – was formally commissioned after successful tests in 1951 as a jet-powered gunnery target drone/UAV. (3)

Long before the ‘Ryan Firebee’ however the first powered drone/UAV was created by English physicist and engineer Archibald Low as his ‘Aerial Target’ of 1916, and we know that he remotely piloted a de Havilland monoplane on 21st March 1917 using purely radio control. (4)

This was the first true UAV flight; although earlier in 1905 the Spanish engineer Leonardo Torres Quevedo had piloted an airship via remote control using his ‘Telekino’ system at the Paris Academy of Science which arguably gazumps Low’s claim to have invented the first drone/UAV. (5)

After Torres Quevedo and Low however drone/UAV development continued at a pace with Nikolai Tesla envisioning the use of fleets of drones/UAVs to defend the United States from attack in 1915 and American engineer Elmer Sperry creating a pilotless aircraft that sank a captured German battleship in 1919 as part of a weapons guidance-technology test run by the US Army. (6)

With the English actor and pilot Reginald Denny creating the first prototype of a stand-alone drone/UAV in in 1935, (7) while the Soviet Union successfully experimented with radio-controlled Tupolev TB-1 bombers as drones/UAVs from 1935 to 1939 although they never went into production. (8)

Thus, we can see that the idea that ‘jewish invented’ drones/UAVs is a complete and utter myth!

