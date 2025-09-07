Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SS Man's avatar
SS Man
14h

Take half and put down noting? That’s sounds awfully Jewish 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cory's avatar
Cory
16h

You deserve way more likes for your work. Are you on telegram?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Karl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture