One of the ‘jewish inventions’ that I found cited in Arnold Zweig’s book ‘Insulted and Exiled’ is one that I haven’t seen anywhere else but still needs to be addressed.

Zweig writes as follows lauding ‘jewish achievement’:

‘Rosenbach was the first to recognise the tetanus bacillus, Fraenkel the pneumococcus’ (1)

Now Streptococcus pneumoniae (aka pneumococcus) is one of the bacterial causes of the disease pneumonia as to who the ‘Fraenkel’ referenced by Zweig was that would Albert Fraenkel (not to be confused with the similarly named jewish doctor from Germany in a similar time period named Julius Albert Fraenkel); a late nineteenth-century doctor in Germany born in Frankfurt-am-Oder who was indeed jewish. (2)

The problem with Zweig’s claim is that it is complete and unabashed nonsense as the Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria was first identified – independently I might add – by US army doctor George Miller Sternberg – who no wasn’t jewish but rather a German Lutheran – (3) and famous French scientist Louis Pasteur between 1880 and 1881. (4)

Fraenkel does seem to have been credited with ‘discovering’ Streptococcus pneumoniae by some parties because Fraenkel was believed to be the first person who explicitly linked Streptococcus pneumoniae with pneumonia in 1886; (5) the truth is however – as Kober noted in 1915 – that while Sternberg didn’t associate Streptococcus pneumoniae with pneumonia in his first publication on the subject in 1881 he did so soon after and before Fraenkel did in 1886. (6)

Thus, we can see that Zweig’s claim is quite wrong in that the discovery and isolation of Streptococcus pneumoniae was not made by a jew at all and instead was made by two non-jewish White Europeans independently of each other and the only role of a jew involved is the discovery of the link between Streptococcus pneumoniae and pneumonia which was also contested in the jew Fraenkel’s own lifetime.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) Arnold Zweig, 1937, ‘Insulted and Exiled: The Truth about the German Jews’, 1st Edition, John Miles: London, p. 152

(2) https://www.jewishencyclopedia.com/articles/6285-frankel-albert

(3) George Kober, 1915, ‘George Miller Sternberg, M. D., LL. D: An Appreciation’, American Journal of Public Health, Vol. 5, No. 12, p. 1233

(4) Ibid., p. 1234; https://maidenlab.zoo.ox.ac.uk/history-and-biology-istreptococcus-pneumoniaei

(5) Klaus Eichmann, Richard Krause, 2013, ‘Fred Neufeld and Pneumococcal Serotypes: Foundations for the Discovery of the Transforming Principle’, Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences, Vol. 70, No. 13, pp. 2225-2226

(6) Kober, Op. Cit., p. 1234