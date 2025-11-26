Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim that the jews invented the Cosmic Microwave Background, which to you and me is the microwave radiation that fills the universe and is believed to have been the result of the ‘Big Bang’.

The ‘jewish invention’ claim on this score is as follows:

‘Arno Penzias – Cosmic Microwave Background Physicist Arno Penzias was one of the two scientists who discovered the cosmic microwave background — the residual radiation from the Big Bang. This became strong evidence supporting the theory of an expanding universe.’ (1)

This claim refers to Arno Penzias and Robert Wilson’s measurement of cosmic microwave background radiation in 1965 – it is also worth noting as the ‘jewish invention’ claim correctly implies that Wilson was an American and not a jew – but is also obviously incorrect, because the microwave background radiation had already been measured and those measurements had been published by two non-jewish Soviet physicists Andrei Doroshkevich and Igor Novikov in 1964. (2)

Further the French physicist Emile Le Roux had actually measured the microwave background radiation nearly a decade earlier in 1955. (3)

However, all these were measurements of the cosmic microwave background and acted as evidence of the pre-existing theory that there was a cosmic microwave background. As such there is actually a much better ‘jewish invention’ claim for the cosmic microwave background in the form of the jewish doctoral students of George Gamow - Ralph Alpher and Robert Herman – who in 1948 corrected one of Gamow’s papers with a mathematical prediction concerning the measurement of the cosmic microwave background but don’t mention anything about microwaves. (4)

This – while it is claimed that ‘it can be inferred’ – (5) would then render the discoverer/inventor of the cosmic microwave background as the Swiss physicist Charles-Edouard Guillaume who first estimated the temperature of space in 1896 (6) followed by the English astronomer Sir Arthur Eddington in 1926. (7)

However, the cosmic microwave background was first theorized by the Russian-American physicist George Gamow – the doctoral supervisor of the jews Alpher and Herman – in 1946 or 1955 depending on what you include and exclude. (8)

Now despite his name possibly ‘sounding jewish’; the truth is that Gamow was a Russian not a jew and actually seems to have been a violent anti-Semite despite Edward Teller’s later claims to the contrary. (9)

Put simply the discovery of cosmic background radiation is not a ‘jewish invention’ in the slightest.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://mnews.world/en/news/the-great-jews-and-their-inventions

(2) https://astro.ucla.edu/~wright/CMB.html

(3) Idem.

(4) Helge Krage, 1999, ‘Cosmology and Controversy: The Historical Development of Two Theories of the Universe’, 1st Edition, Princeton University Press: Princeton, p. 133

(5) Idem.

(6) A. K. T. Assis, M. D. D. Neves, 1995, ‘History of the 2.7 K Temperature Prior to Penzias and Wilson’, Apeiron, Vol. 2, No. 3, pp. 79-80

(7) Ibid., p. 80

(8) Ibid., p. 79; Krage, Op. Cit., pp. 135-136

(9) Edward Teller, 1997, ‘Some Personal Memories of George Gamow’, p. 125 in Eamon Harper, W. C. Parke and David Anderson (Eds.), 1997, ‘The George Gamow Symposium’, ASP Conference Series, Vol. 129