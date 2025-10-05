One of the more unusual ‘jewish invention’ claims is that jews invented the classic rocket equation (aka the ideal rocket equation) with Slava Bazarsky claiming that the originator of it was the Soviet engineer and wunderkind Yuri Kondratyuk;(1) who was in fact only half-jewish (his father) while his mother was a Russian aristocrat of decidedly German origins and whose birth named was actually Aleksandr Shargei. (2)

This is predictably nonsense because the classic rocket equation’s alternative name is the Tsiolkovsky rocket equation and it is named after the non-jewish Russian scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky who derived in 1903. (3) That said Tsiolkovsky was an aware that the same equation had already been derived nearly a century earlier by British mathematician William Moore and published twice (in 1810 and 1813). (4)

While German physicist Hermann Oberth derived the same equation (again independently) in 1923 (5) while the American physicist Robert Goddard did likewise in 1912. (6)

While Kondratyuk contributed nothing to the rocket equation let alone created it, but he did publish his book ‘The Conquest of Interplanetary Spaces’ in 1929 – which had been largely written by 1925 – and was to do with the trajectory of spacecraft not rockets and about there will be a separate article debunking the myth that jews invented the concept of the gravity assist (or gravity slingshot) in spaceflight.

Thus we can see that jews are not responsible for inventing the classic rocket equation whatsoever!

References

