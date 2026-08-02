Another of Suzanne Downing’s nonsense ‘jewish invention’ myths is her claim that jews invented the citrus juicer. In this instance she claims it was the Zaksenberg juicer that was invented in 1926 (not 1928 as Downing claims as that is when Zaksenberg started selling his juicer design) (1) by the newly arrived jewish immigrant to Palestine Isaac ‘Yitzhak’ Zaksenberg. (2)

The problem with this is that Zaksenberg’s juicer – which is specifically designed for citrus fruit – is nothing new and was just a new design of a mechanical juicer designed specifically for citrus fruit that had been around for decades at that point and the basic concept of the mechanical citrus juicer has its roots in the ancient and classical worlds.

As Aaron Rome notes:

‘The exact date of the *first* juicer’s invention is difficult to pinpoint. However, early juicing methods, like simple presses, were in use centuries ago. The development of dedicated juicers can be traced back to the 18th and 19th centuries, with significant advancements in the 20th century with the advent of electric juicers.’ (3)

He further goes on to specifically point out that Zaksenberg didn’t invent the citrus juicer at all – rather it was a concept that had evolved with new designs over time from its modern origins in the 1700s and 1800s - writing:

‘Who invented the citrus juicer? The citrus juicer did not have a single inventor. It was the result of gradual innovation over time. Many individuals and workshops contributed to the development of different juicer designs.’ (4)

Put simply: jews did not invent the citrus juicer.

It in fact probably predates their existence as a people.

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References

(1) https://zaksenberg.com/en/about-us/

(2) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(3) https://cookwithrome.com/juicer/what-is-the-first-press-citrus-juicer/

(4) Idem.