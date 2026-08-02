Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Pauline C
Aug 2

Have a good day Karl + thank you 🌞

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Pauline C's avatar
Pauline C
Aug 2

Have a good day Karl + thank you 🌞

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