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Michael Lynch's avatar
Michael Lynch
21h

Duntov was more involved in the competition and performance modifications that made the Corvette what it became after 1955. He is better know for his mechanical prowess, than his styling ability. The man was a well respected racer, engine designer, and was the driving force that transformed the Corvette from a styling exercise to an actual performance oriented car. And it is "Chevy" not "Chevvy". Being "Jewish" had zero to do with any success that Duntov might have had.

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Steve Robbins's avatar
Steve Robbins
1d

I think the Jews invented the Yugo

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