Our next ‘jewish invention’ is another car-related one – other examples include the claim that jews first invented the car itself, (1) the solar-powered car, (2) the automatic gearbox/transmission (3) and the carburettor – (4) in the form of the claim by Marnie Winston-Macauley that a jew invented the famous Chevvy Corvette.

She claims that a jew named Zora Arkus-Duntov (born Zachar Arkus in the Belgian capital of Brussels) was the ‘co-designer of the Corvette’. (5)

There is a nugget of truth in what Winston-Macauley claims namely that Arkus-Duntov did design the Chevvy Corvette SS in 1956, but this wasn’t the first Chevvy Corvette at all but rather a modification of the original Chevvy Corvette from 1953 that Arkus-Duntov had seen at the 1953 General Motors Motorama and had spurred him to join General Motors in order to work on it. (6)

The actual designer and creator of the Chevvy Corvette was an American engineer from California named Harley Earl who is the actual ‘father of the Corvette’ (7) despite the fact that Arkus-Duntov has often been falsely claimed to have been such. (8) This common false claim is likely what Winston-Macauley is thinking of in her claim that the Chevvy Corvette is a ‘jewish invention’.

However, it just simply isn’t true.

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References

(1) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-automobilecar

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-solar

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-automatic

(4) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-carburetor

(5) https://aish.com/91795029/

(6) https://www.corvettemuseum.org/1953-motorama-corvette-introduced-70-years-ago-today/

(7) https://www.corvetteactioncenter.com/history/earl.html

(8) Jerry Burton, 2002, ‘Zora Arkus-Duntov: The Legend behind the Corvette’, 1st Edition, Bentley: New York, p. 6