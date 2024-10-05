The bagel is possibly the quintessential jewish food along with gefilte fish, lox and challah. It is often claimed that the world has jews to thank for the bagel, but rather oddly it doesn’t often appear on lists of ‘jewish inventions’ (1) although claims that jews ‘invented’ it are not uncommon. (2)

As with so many ‘jewish inventions’; these claims are not well-researched, and all cite the same fundamental source which is Maria Balinska’s book ‘The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread’ published in 2008 by Yale University Press.

My guess is that in truth what has occurred – given that very few of the articles seem to have actually read Balinska’s book – is that they’ve simply plagiarized each other with one of the first being Glenn Altschuler’s review article of Balinska’s book that was published in 2008 in the ‘Jewish Daily Forward’ since most of the other articles seem to just repeats of his argument that the jews created the bagel in Poland and it became a national dish in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries there. (3)

While Ari Weinweig in his 2009 article ‘The Secret History of Bagels’ in ‘The Atlantic’ tries to add to this argument this by completing ignoring most of Balinska’s commentary on the origin of the bagel and trying to make his readers believe that the jews invented the bagel out of nothing by focusing on Balinska’s note that jews were allowed to freely buy and sell bread by Prince Boleslaw the Pious in 1264, (4) but fails to even mention the Polish circular bread called the ‘obwarzanek’ (often called ‘obwarzanek krakowski’ today) that Balinska discusses in detail in the context of the history of the bagel.

Altschuler at least mentions it in his article but simply claims it was a ‘competitor’ to the obwarzanek (5) rather than what Balinska is actually arguing which is that both the Polish obwarzanek – which is almost identical to the bagel - and the bagel have their origins in the emigration of Germans and jews from Germany to Polish cities.

As Balinska writes:

‘Germans, however, were not the only immigrants to Krakow in the Middle Ages. Poland’s kings also encouraged Jewish craftsmen and traders to set up shop in their royal city, most of whom came to Krakow from German towns. They, too, many have arrived with a version of the pretzel or bagel already part of their baking repertoire. There are, indeed, references to pretzels in thirteenth century Jewish documents and expert opinion concurs that the word bagel comes from the Yiddish beigen, to bend, which in turn is related to bouc, the word with the same meaning in Middle High German.’ (6)

Indeed, the first document to mention the bagel is a Polish sumptuary law – i.e., one restraining expenditure – of 1610 and we also know that obwarzanek were being widely consumed and baked by gentiles - especially around Lent - in Poland at the time. (7)

In fact, the Poles had been producing and consuming obwarzanek for over a hundred years before we ever hear of the bagel! (8)

The first mention of the obwarzanek is from 1394 in the Royal Polish household and was made for Queen Jadwiga of Poland (9) as a lean bread for her to consume during her Lenten fast. (10)

It is further likely that the obwarzanek was in fact an earlier medieval German bread which reached Poland due to the immigration of German merchants and craftsmen to Poland. (11)

Indeed, its origins lie even further back in German (and Christian) history as a communion bread for monasteries along with its cousin the pretzel since as Balinska writes:

‘It was in Germanic lands that the ring-shaped communion bread used by early Christians first left the confines of the monastery and developed into the feast day bread which would come to be known as the pretzel. As pretzel historian Irene Krauss has shown, the shape of this wheaten bread evolved from a circle to a three-holed oblong which is said to be modelled on the outline of a monk’s arms in prayer. There is little doubt this special bread – a symbol of good luck and good health and offered, like the tarallo, as a gift – accompanied the eastward-bound Germans to Polish cities.’ (12)

In essence then the bagel was only around at least a hundred years after the very similar Polish bread obwarzanek, which in turn was based upon an early form of communion bread used in Christian monasteries that also gave us the pretzel.

Balinska also references the origin of this communion bread itself when she mentions the ‘tarallo’ which was a hard ring-bread bread from the Italian region of Puglia (13) – whose only difference from a bagel is that it is hard rather than soft – (14) and which has a direct link into the jewish community due to the often-unremarked fact that during the ninth century the town of Oria in Puglia was home to the most important jewish community in Italy which was a major centre of jewish learning with jews travelling from Jerusalem and Baghdad to study there. (15)

She asserts that jews in Oria probably began making taralli at this point – (16) note this is completely left out by just about every author claiming jews ‘invented the bagel’ -and this is may well be where the bagel comes from since the bagel is a soft form of the tarallo and they have a ‘shared and venerable heritage’. (17)

Further we know that the Italians were eating soft ring-shaped wheaten breads like the bagel called ‘brazatelle’ and ‘ciambelle’ on a regular basis in the sixteenth century. (18)

The tarallo in turn – as well as the lean doughy ring-shaped monastic community bread – is based in turn on a ring-shaped Roman bread called ‘buccellatum’ which was a staple food of the Roman legions. (19)

Buccellatum:

Buccellatum in turn was modified by the Arabs into a sweet/spiced bread called ‘kak’ that was so loved by the jews that it is mentioned with relish in the Babylonian Talmud. (20)

Another potential origin of the bagel mentioned by Balinska is that it could also be that the jews took the idea from the Uigurs of north-western China whose bread ‘girde’ has an indent rather than a hole in the centre and is the same texture as the bagel and uses much of the same process and - like the tarallo and bagel - is dipped in hot liquid to soften it when it gets too hard or stale. (21)

This is supported by the fact that we know jews travelled the silk road (22) as slave traders and merchants. (23) Although such an origin of the bagel is unlikely in both my opinion and Balinska’s (24) it is nevertheless quite possible.

Thus we can see that in fact that the bagel is not a jewish invention in the slightest and is merely a jewish term for an already existent bread product invented by non-jews whether that be the Romans, the Arabs, the Uighurs, the Italians, the Germans or the Poles and the reason we call it the bagel is not because the jews invented it, but rather because it was a later staple of Ashkenazi jewish cuisine which then influenced modern American cuisine.

So no jews didn’t invent the bagel.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) For example: https://forward.com/opinion/547927/jewish-inventions-inventors/; https://www.thejc.com/lets-talk/did-you-know-that-jews-invented-everything-g0z36e86; https://slavaguide.com/en/blog/jewish-inventors-and-jewish-inventions; https://boulderjewishnews.org/2009/an-informal-list-of-jewish-inventions-innovations-and-radical-ideas/; https://jewishunpacked.com/10-jewish-inventions-that-changed-the-world/

(2) https://www.myjewishlearning.com/article/the-bagel/; https://aish.com/bagels-a-surprising-jewish-history/; https://www.nationalgeographic.com/history/article/bagel-history-jewish-american-culture-symbol; https://dailybruin.com/2020/03/09/the-quad-boiling-down-the-bagels-beginnings-before-it-was-a-bruins-breakfast

(3) https://web.archive.org/web/20120131155435/http://www.forward.com/articles/14502/

(4) https://web.archive.org/web/20210207210232/https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2009/03/the-secret-history-of-bagels/6928/

(5) https://web.archive.org/web/20120131155435/http://www.forward.com/articles/14502/

(6) Maria Balinska, 2008, ‘The Bagel: The Surprising History of a Modest Bread’, 1st Edition, Yale University Press: New Haven, p. 17

(7) Ibid., p. 18

(8) Ibid., p. 14

(9) Ibid.

(10) Ibid., p. 15

(11) Ibid.

(12) Ibid.

(13) Ibid., pp. 3-4

(14) Ibid., pp. 4-6

(15) Ibid., pp. 7-8

(16) Ibid., p. 8

(17) Ibid., p. 6

(18) Ibid., p. 10

(19) Ibid., p. 7

(20) Ibid.

(21) Ibid., pp. 8-10

(22) Ibid., p. 10; Dennis Leventhal, 1985, 'Sino-Judaic Studies: Whence and Whiter', 1st Edition, Hong Kong Jewish Chronicle: Hong Kong, p. 91

(23) Moshe Gil, 1974, 'The Radhanite Merchants and the Land of Radhan', Journal of Economic and Social History of the Orient, Vol. 17, pp. 299-328

(24) Balinska, Op. Cit., p. 10