A ‘jewish invention’ myth that I have discovered is jewish attempts to claim that they ‘invented the automated library system’ as we can see from a 2018 article in the ‘South African Jewish Report’, which claims that:

‘1976 A team of Hebrew University librarians, systems analysts and computer programmers launch an effort to create the world’s first automated library system, known as Aleph.’ (1)

This was a very easy ‘jewish invention’ myth to debunk, because the first automated library system was conceptualized, designed and proposed by the Russian inventor Semen Korsakov in 1832 which is called ‘Korsakov’s Machine’. (2)

This was an early punch card type of mechanical computer and Korsakov’s design looked like this: (3)

Now even though Korsakov’s machine was never actually built nor prototyped – (4) so we don’t know whether it would have truly worked or not – his design does represent the first known automated library system.

Korsakov’s basic idea was improved on by the German-American inventor Herman Hollerith when he designed and built an electric tabulating machine that was also based on punch cards in 1889 for use in libraries as an automated electronic catalogue at the urging of his friend the librarian John Shaw Billings, but which was ultimately used to process data in the 1890 U.S. census instead. (5)

Hollerith’s electric tabulating machine is still extant today and is on display at the National Museum of American History in Washington D.C.: (6)

Electric tabulating machines similar to Hollerith’s original design then began to be adopted across the whole of the library network in the United States with the Boston Public Library adopting the system by 1936 (7) and New Jersey’s Montclair Public Library purchasing a new automated electric card-sorting system based once again on punch cards in 1940 from IBM that they named ‘Punching Judy’. (8)

For context this is one of the punch cards used by Montclair’s ‘Punching Judy’: (9)

This was then improved by the American mathematician Calvin Mooers who improved the punch card system by allowing punch cards to also hold descriptors about any book or document’s subject area with his ‘ZatoCard’ system. (10)

However, the big breakthrough was the development of the MARC (‘Machine-Readable Cataloguing’) system by the Library of Congress and the National Science Foundation in 1964 that meant that any computer read or exchange the data and was when automated library systems in the modern sense were truly born. (11)

It is also worth pointing out that the ‘Aleph’ automated library system was developed in 1980 (not 1976) by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem as Israel’s attempt to emulate the United States’ MARC system and not as a ‘new invention’.

Ergo the Automated Library System is not a ‘jewish invention’ at all, but rather a Russian/German/American invention that jews have tried to steal the credit for.

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References

(1) https://www.sajr.co.za/taking-you-through-some-of-israel-s-firsts/

(2) https://www.sutori.com/en/story/a-brief-history-of-automation-in-library-operations-1832-1989--E2hAbu5HNi2Gth1PmKNTivG1

(3) Idem.

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.; https://lis.academy/ict-in-libraries/evolution-library-automation-software-generations/

(6) https://www.sutori.com/en/story/a-brief-history-of-automation-in-library-operations-1832-1989--E2hAbu5HNi2Gth1PmKNTivG1

(7) Idem.; https://lis.academy/ict-in-libraries/evolution-library-automation-software-generations/

(8) https://www.sutori.com/en/story/a-brief-history-of-automation-in-library-operations-1832-1989--E2hAbu5HNi2Gth1PmKNTivG1; this is however dated to have occurred in 1942 by https://lis.academy/ict-in-libraries/evolution-library-automation-software-generations/

(9) https://www.sutori.com/en/story/a-brief-history-of-automation-in-library-operations-1832-1989--E2hAbu5HNi2Gth1PmKNTivG1

(10) Idem.

(11) Idem.; https://lis.academy/ict-in-libraries/evolution-library-automation-software-generations/