Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

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Si
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There are many operations they've performed quite succesfully that I know of, there's the removal of money from the poor, innocence and life from children, countries from nations, they've made successful transplanted historical fact with wild fiction, washed brains. We owe them so much and it's so kind of Iran to pick up the tab for us all.

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