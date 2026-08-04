Karl’s Substack

Karl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
garotti.giovanni's avatar
garotti.giovanni
Aug 4

👏

Reply
Share
DenisetheCelt's avatar
DenisetheCelt
Aug 4

That device? Words fail. Who would allow themselves to be suckered by that, as you so accurately described, " ... a 13 year old’s science fair experiment that was produced the night before it was due"? If geneticists ever discovered the gene for shysterims - they'll name it "Ju666"

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karl · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture