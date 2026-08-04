In a similar case to the ‘jewish invention’ claim that jews invented the solar-powered car (1) where a ‘jewish invention’ claim has been created – rather oddly – about something promoted by a jewish ‘entrepreneur’ that simply isn’t true and appears to have been claimed as a weird method of advertising in a desperate attempt to attract sales by both the ‘entrepreneur’ and the writer.

We have the claim by Suzanne Downing that in 2001 an Israeli jew named Alon-Izhar Bodner developed ‘tankless diving gear’ (aka the artificial gill) with the specific claim made being that:

‘Like-A-Fish – 2001: Innovative tankless diving gear’ (2)

The problem is that as far as I can work out Bodner hasn’t developed anything of the kind yet, but rather just made big claims in stereotypical jewish fashion (probably to attract investment as well as future orders) and has yet to produce a functioning prototype let alone ship the working finished product to customers.

As David Crane wrote on 15th June 2005 for ‘Defense Review’:

‘If this thing’s for real (and it looks like it could very well be), underwater diving just got a whole lot more interesting, and the U.S. Navy SEALs and U.S. Marine Corps divers might soon be utilizing a rather revolutionary (and tankless) underwater breathing technology to help them accomplish their missions. It’s called “Like A Fish”, and it’s the brainchild of Israeli inventor Alan Izhar-Bodner (a.k.a. Alon Bodner).’ (3)

And then clarified that it had yet to actually be demonstrated to work:

‘An operational system that would enable a diver to stay underwater for multiple hours is still a few years off. The Like A Fish underwater breathing system, or “self-contained open-circuit breathing apparatus”, as patents WO0240343 (May 23, 2002) and EP1343683 (September 17, 2003) describe it, is still in the laboratory stage, but a full-scale functional prototype is reportedly already under development. So, get ready for the new scuba.’ (4)

And then it turned out that this ‘information’ was actually derived a publicity stunt by another jew named Iddo Genuth at ‘IsraCast’ to promote Israel’s image as a – for lack of a better-term – ‘start-up nation’:

‘It should be noted that Iddo Genuth of IsraCast, a Jerusalem-based multimedia network, broke the story on “Like A Fish”.’ (5)

Other notices of the same claimed technology – such as Bill Christensen’s in 2005 – (6) appear to have also derived from Genuth’s puff-piece about Bodner’s ‘invention’ and while a lot has been claimed for Bodner’s ‘invention’ nothing has yet appeared nor does it seem that ‘Like A Fish’ is still a particularly active commercial concern but rather just a failed start up that has never – as far as I can work out – produce or shipped any units of its ‘tankless diving system’) (7) which no one has yet to receive let alone use in anger.

All we have is Bodner’s rather basic diagram of his ‘invention’ which is: (8)

As well as a photograph of what I assume is Bodner’s prototype that to my eyes frankly looks less like a prototype and more like a 13 year old’s science fair experiment that was produced the night before it was due: (9)

In summary then no one – jewish or not non-jewish – has yet actually invented a working artificial gill or ‘tankless diving gear’ so the idea that jews ‘invented’ it in 2001 is frankly ludicrous as well as an out-and-out lie.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) On this see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-the-solar

(2) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(3) https://defensereview.com/like-a-fish-underwater-breathing-system-artificial-gills-for-us-navy-seals/

(4) Idem.

(5) Idem.

(6) http://www.technovelgy.com/ct/Science-Fiction-News.asp?NewsNum=397

(7) https://www.likeafish.biz/products/

(8) https://defensereview.com/like-a-fish-underwater-breathing-system-artificial-gills-for-us-navy-seals/

(9) Idem.