For those who don’t know Taki is a card game and is cited as a ‘jewish invention’ by Suzanne Downing. (1) The problem is that while Taki was ‘invented’ in Israel it is not actually a ‘jewish invention’ at all but rather – like both the better-known games of Rummikub (2) and Yahtzee - (3) is simply a jew taking an extant game, modifying it slightly and then claiming to have ‘invented something brand new’ when in fact what has occurred is borderline intellectual property theft.

In the case of Taki its origin is bluntly explained by ‘Board Game Geek’ as:

‘A card game based on Crazy Eights, very similar to UNO, but with some different cards and rules. A national mainstay in Israel, as UNO is in America.’ (4)

In essence Taki is a 1983 copy of Uno that was created by Merle Robbins – an American barber from Reading, Ohio – in 1971 and became a hit across the United States in the late 1970s with Uno itself being a slight modification of the playing card game Crazy Eights that was created and popularized by non-jewish Americans in the 1930s and 1940s as Eights.

The point being Taki is just a jewish copy of Uno which in itself is a minor modification of the original card game Crazy Eights.

So, no Taki isn’t an ‘invention’ at all but rather a case of borderline intellectual property theft by jews from Merle Robbins’ Uno and the non-jewish creators of Crazy Eights.

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References

(1) https://mustreadalaska.com/beyond-uzis-and-iron-dome-75-israeli-inventions-and-four-palestinian-innovations-that-changed-the-world/

(2) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-rummikub

(3) On this please see my article: https://karlradl14.substack.com/p/jewish-invention-myths-yahtzee

(4) https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/13115/taki