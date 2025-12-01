One of the weirder ‘jewish invention’ claims is the claim that jews ‘invented’ stealth technology, which I have only found from one source ‘MNews’ who claim that:

‘Nathan Rosen – Stealth Technology Physicist Nathan Rosen, co-author of the famous EPR paradox (Einstein–Podolsky–Rosen), is also considered one of the theoretical pioneers behind stealth technology, which became the foundation for low-visibility aircraft and other military innovations.’ (1)

The problem with this claim is that I cannot find any reference to Rosen being involved with stealth technology whatsoever.

Indeed ‘stealth technology’ in the sense of stealth from radar – as opposed to stealth in the broader sense of camouflage - had begun to be created as soon as radar was first deployed during World War II with ‘Chaff’ – a dual British and German creation originally known as ‘Grass’ then ‘Window’ by the British and ‘Korn’ by the Germans with ‘Chaff’ being the later American name for it – being created as an early way to achieve the effect of stealth against radar albeit by basically flooding the radar systems of the enemy with false radar contacts and white noise. (2)

Similarly, the Kriegsmarine’s submarine U-480 was the first known stealth submarine - using perforated rubber tiles codenamed ‘Alberich’ to achieve the effect - which was designed in 1941 and operational by October 1943 – the first of six to ten stealth submarines built and operated by the Third Reich during World War II – was almost undetectable to the ASDIC sonar used by the Allies during that war. (3)

Modern versions of this – such as those used in the Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane – derive from this idea, while the principles behind ‘stealth design’ come - ironically enough in the context of the ‘jewish invention’ claim we are discussing - from the Third Reich and the Soviet Union with the late war Luftwaffe prototype and design for the Horten Ho 229 (aka ‘The Flying Wing’) jet of 1944-1945 being the first true application – as we’d understand it today – of stealth technology in the design of an aircraft, while the basis for modern ‘stealth principles’ is the work on wave theory of the non-jewish Russian/Soviet physicist Pyotr Ufimtsev in the 1960s and 1970s, which was picked up by a non-jewish aeronautical engineer at Lockheed named Denys Overholser sometime in the early 1970s after Ufimtsev’s 1962 book ‘Method of Edge Waves in the Physical Theory of Diffraction’ had been translated into English in 1971 by the US Airforce. This then in turn became the basis for the stealth design subsequently used by Lockheed’s F-117 ‘Nighthawk’ and Northrop’s B-2 ‘Spirit’. (4)

So put another way jews appear to have had absolutely nothing to do with stealth technology other than to claim they ‘invented it’ when in truth it is a German-Soviet creation that was subsequently wholeheartedly adopted by the United States.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://mnews.world/en/news/the-great-jews-and-their-inventions

(2) Reginald Victor Jones, 1998, [1978], ‘Most Secret War’, 1st Edition, Wordsworth: London, pp. 40; 148; 541

(3) https://uboat.net/boats/u480.htm

(4) http://dsc.discovery.com/convergence/stealth/article/article.html