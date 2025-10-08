Along with the bra (1) and the bikini (2) jews also claim to have invented another common item of female attire – although less known to men – in the form of Spanx shapewear (basically a way to appear thinner and have a more attractive shape than you would otherwise have had). (3)

No additional information was provided as to this claim (4) but I very quickly located the source of it in the form of Sara Blakely – who created Spanx in 2000 – because she converted to Judaism in 2008 upon her marriage to Jesse Itzler, (5) who was – and is – jewish. (6) From what I can see Blakely’s ancestry looks to be entirely non-jewish and going by her parents’ surnames (Blakely and Ford) decidedly British in flavour.

Despite the fact that Blakely would in no way be considered jewish by jews – and certainly not jewish in terms of ‘jewish achievement’ lists because she doesn’t have any jewish ancestry (and to include her would be to be automatically exclude all jews who weren’t followers of Judaism) – she is routinely listed as a ‘jewish woman’ by jews without qualification that she is not ethnically jewish but rather a convert to Judaism due to marriage (which in no way not the same thing). (7)

Thus, we can see that although Blakely is a convert to Judaism; she converted to Judaism eight years after she created Spanx and nor does she have any known jewish ancestry. Therefore, she isn’t ethnically jewish and nor does her conversion to Judaism have anything to do with her creation of Spanx.

So thus, Spanx is in no way, shape or form (pun intended) a ‘jewish invention’.

