Once again, we have another ridiculous ‘Jewish Invention’ claim by the jewish website ‘Kosherica’ where they claim that jews invented ‘solar energy’.

They write that:

‘10. Solar Energy Solar Energy by Pythagoras solar, does the same thing for heat and uses the sun for energy and warmth, while saving on the cost of conventional means. Their unique invention of a glass panel generates power, is also transparent, therefore can be integrated into construction and building.’ (1)

Now what ‘Kosherica’ is describing is solar panels and/or the use of the suns rays to generate energy and/or heat and then claiming by necessary implication – it is a list of ‘jewish inventions’ after all – that jews invented the ability to generate/harness that energy and/or heat.

This as you probably can guess is complete and utter nonsense.

The first use of solar energy is usually dated to the seventh century B.C. by the ancient Greeks and the classical Greeks and Romans were using mirrors to light torches for religious purposes in the third century B.C., while in the second century B.C. the Greek inventor Archimedes set fire to Roman ships in the bay outside the walls of the Sicilian Greek city of Syracuse and from the first to fourth centuries A.D. (2)

Indeed, if we fast forward to the creation of the first solar panels, we come to the American inventor Charles Fritts who built and then installed the world’s first rooftop photovoltaic solar array on a roof in New York City in 1883. (3) Indeed, American satellites were fitted with solar panels from circa 1957! (4)

So no jews and the Israelis didn’t invent or even particularly contribute to the development of solar power!

