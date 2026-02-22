Another weird throwaway ‘jewish invention’ claim I have encountered on Reddit is that jews invented shampoo. (1)

Now it is a weird claim because historically people have been using various hair cleansing agents from oils in ancient Babylonia and classical Greece to Castilian soap in the medieval era – (2) contrary to popular myths propagating during the Enlightenment medieval Europeans were actually rather clean and placed a premium on bathing and washing – (3) but it probably refers to when Europeans first got a shampoo that looked and felt like what we’d currently considered to be shampoo.

This was in 1903 when the German chemist Hans Schwarzkopf created a powdered purple-coloured shampoo that dissolved in water called ‘Schaumpon’ (4) which then became a sensation in the United States in 1904. (5)

So, I am guessing that the originator of this claim is thinking of Schwarzkopf and for reason has assumed he was jewish – he was in fact German – hence the claim.

Thus we can see that shampoo isn’t a ‘jewish invention’ either!

