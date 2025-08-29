I have previously covered the fact that Albert Einstein didn’t come up with famous E=MC2 equation (aka Mass-Energy Equivalence) at all and rather this came from Italian inventor Olino de Pretto and Einstein appears to have filched it – without attribution – from correspondence with de Pretto. (1)

However, another thing commonly attributed to either Einstein or to his fellow jew Max Born (2) is the discovery of the field of quantum mechanics which laid much of the foundation of what has become modern physics.

The truth is that Quantum Mechanics has little to do with Einstein per se and less to do with Born than a lot of people subsequently claimed after he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1954 for his ‘Born Rule’ of 1926.

Indeed, writers on the history of physics are actually quite clear on who invented quantum mechanics, and it wasn’t Max Born.

As Alan Dotchin writes:

‘In 1925, Werner Heisenberg introduced a matrix-based formulation of quantum mechanics, and soon after, Erwin Schrödinger proposed a wave equation that described quantum systems. Dirac, however, took these developments further by creating a more general and abstract mathematical formulation. Dirac’s transformation theory, developed in 1926, united the matrix mechanics of Heisenberg and the wave mechanics of Schrödinger into a single coherent framework. His approach laid the foundations of what is now known as quantum mechanics in the operator formalism. He introduced key notations, including the now-universal bra-ket notation (⟨ϕ|ψ⟩), which elegantly expresses quantum states and their inner products. Dirac’s 1930 textbook, The Principles of Quantum Mechanics, became a cornerstone of theoretical physics education and remains influential to this day. The book exemplified his austere yet rigorous approach, often emphasizing beauty and consistency over intuition.’ (3)

The claim as regards Max Born being the ‘founder of quantum mechanics’ is – to my mind – misleading since while Born did ostensibly develop the ‘Born Rule’ in 1926. What we call the ‘Born Rule’ was something that was coming about regardless at the time with German physicist Lother Wolfgang Nordheim coming close in early 1926 before Born as did English physicist Sir James Jeans in 1924. (4)

Further the ‘Born Rule’ was actually something of a collaborative effort between Born, Wolfgang Pauli (who was also jewish), Werner Heisenberg and Pascual Jordan (Jordan joined the NSDAP and actually formed his own SA unit in 1933, while Heisenberg – despite initial political trouble – was a strident supporter and apologist of the Third Reich till long after the Second World War as well as an ersatz SS officer from 1938 to 1945) not just Max Born’s work as Klaas Landsman points out:

‘The Born rule was first stated by Max Born (1882-1970) in the context of scattering theory following a slightly earlier paper in which he famously omitted the absolute value squared signs (though he corrected this is a footnote added in proof). The application to the position operator is due to Pauli, who mentioned it to Heisenberg and Jordan, the latter publishing Pauli’s suggestion with acknowledgment even before Pauli himself spent a footnote on it.’ (5)

The truth is then while Born played a partial role in creating the ‘Born Rule’; he was not a significant figure in the creation of quantum mechanics and – as Helge Kragh notes – that it was created in 1925 - the year before Born first formulated the ‘Born Rule’ - by a Swiss physicist in Britain called Paul Dirac.

She writes:

‘Young Dirac made his first breakthrough in the fall of 1925 when he developed his own version of quantum mechanics, known as -number algebra, and over the next few years he established himself as a leading expert in the new quantum physics. In 1927–28 he made pioneering contributions to quantum statistics (Fermi-Dirac statistics), quantum electrodynamics, and relativistic quantum theory. The linear and relativistically invariant wave equation for the electron that he published in early 1928 not only explained the electron’s spin and magnetic moment, but also, three years later, led to the prediction of antielectrons (positrons) and antiparticles more generally.’ (6)

Kragh’s point – as we have seen – is also echoed by Dotchin in that while Werner Heisenberg and Erwin Schrodinger – the latter of whom incidentally rejected the Third Reich allegedly for ‘moral’ reasons and has subsequently been exposed as a serial child molester (which makes sense of the real reason why he left Germany and denounced Hitler’s Germany) – (7) created the two elements in modern physics that became quantum mechanics: they were largely brought together (and anticipated) by Paul Dirac who also played an absolutely massive role in further developing and harmonizing them.

Thus we can see that contrary to myth; jews did not invent quantum mechanics rather it was an eccentric Swiss genius: Paul Dirac.

