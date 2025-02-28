Another of the ‘jewish invention’ claims that JINFO makes is their assertion that jews invented public-key cryptography, which is in part what has grown so popular over recent years in the wake of the COVID-19 shutdowns in countries around the world has forced people to work from home and also from secure public spaces.

They claim that:

‘The co-invention of public-key cryptography by Martin Hellman. Hellman and Whitfield Diffie devised the Diffie-Hellman algorithm for secure key distribution over nonsecure channels.’ (1)

Now predictably this is only part of the story given that the logic behind the Diffie-Hellman key-exchange algorithm of 1976 had actually been created over a century before in 1874 by English economist William Stanley Jevons. (2)

However, Martin Hellman and Whitfield Diffie actually drew heavily on the work of American computer scientist and mathematician Ralph Merkle – who like Diffie was also not jewish – but the real problem is that the Diffie-Hellman key-exchange algorithm of 1976 had already been invented by British mathematician Malcolm Williamson in 1974 while working for GCHQ (Britain’s version of the NSA) but which was kept secret although it was shared with the NSA. (3)

Williamson’s work, however, was based on an earlier paper by his fellow GCHQ mathematician James Ellis that was published in January 1970 as ‘The Possibility of Secure Non-Secret Digital Encryption’. (4)

This is why Ellis is now considered to be the man who created/invented public-key cryptography along with Williamson not Hellman and Diffie who merely independently discovered something that had already been invented between two and six years earlier.

Hence no jews didn’t in fact invent public-key cryptography.

