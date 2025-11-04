Karl’s Substack

Billy Thistle
There was once (50s/60s) a very popular chocolate powder product that kids could put in their milk or sip thru flavor straws called Nestle's Quick. TV commercials for it were promoted by a dog named Farfel, after the Yiddish noodle. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Farfel_the_Dog

Lidia
This is identical to a Sardinian pasta, frequently eaten with clams or other seafood.

I believe the name is "fregole" (checking…).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fregula

