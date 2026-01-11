Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is that the claim that jews ‘helped prove the existence of isotopes’ in nuclear chemistry.

‘MNews’ claims as follows:

‘Stefania Horovitz – Proof of Isotopes

Polish chemist Stefania Horovitz is known for her experimental work confirming the existence of isotopes. Between 1914 and 1918, she collaborated with Otto Hönigschmid at the Radium Institute in Vienna, analyzing lead and thorium to prove they contained isotopes — a key contribution to nuclear chemistry.’ (1)

The problem with this is that it is basically nonsense.

Isotopes were first theorized and then discovered by Frederick Soddy – an English radiochemist, polymath and fervent anti-Semite (he openly believed in the truth of the Protocols of Zion for example) – in 1913 for which Soddy was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1921. (2)

While Kazimierz Fajans – who was himself a jew from Poland working in Germany – theorized and discovered the same thing independently just after Soddy; thus, while Soddy is awarded priority for the discovery and proof of the existence of isotopes Fajans’ contribution is honoured by the informal naming of the ‘Radioactive Displacement Law’ as ‘Fajan’s and Soddy’s Law’. (3)

But what of Stefania Horovitz (alternatively Stefanie Horovitz)?

Well, she was just the German chemist Otto Honigschmid’s assistant who was named co-author along with Honigschmid when the latter published the results of his experiment – which he had been requested to perform in relation to the elements lead and thorium by Soddy and Fajans – that was the first widely-accepted neutral proof of Soddy’s theory and experiments not a true contribution in the sense of invention or discovery but rather running a test that they were asked to run. (4)

So, no Horovitz did not significantly contribute to the discovery or the experimental proof of the existence of isotopes. She conducted tests requested by her boss who was conducting the neutral testing requested by Soddy and Fajans.

Thus jews didn’t discover or prove the existence of isotopes.

References

