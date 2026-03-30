Another ‘jewish invention’ claim that has been recently made by Marnie Winston-Macauley at ‘Aish’ is that jews invented the concept of paediatrics with the specific jew responsible being named as one Abraham Jacobi who has often been called ‘America’s father of pediatrics’. (1)

The only bit of this claim that is true is that Jacobi appears to have coined the term ‘paediatrics’ (or ‘pediatrics’) in 1859 and have then become the first formal ‘Professor of Paediatrics’ at the New York Medical College a year later in 1860. (2)

The problem you see is that specialists in children’s medicine were well-known before him – like the Swede Hjalmar Abelin – (3) but the last half of Viner’s assertion that Jacobi was not the founder of paediatrics but held the first formal teaching appointment is untrue. (4)

Illustrating this is not difficult since Abelin was made ‘Professor of Children’s Disease’ at the Swedish Carolina Institute in 1855 – five years before Jacobi – and he had already specialised in ‘children’s diseases’ by 1851, (5) which per force means that only thing new about Jacobi’s position at the New York College of Medicine in 1860 was the term ‘paediatrics’ not the actual teaching position or the study of/specialization in… well… paediatrics contrary to Viner’s claims for Jacobi.

Thus, we can see that the only thing Jacobi actually invented was the term ‘paediatrics’ not paediatrics itself.

It is also further worth noting that Jacobi was an associate and friend of Karl Marx and part of his ‘Communist League’ in Germany and was arrested in 1851 for being part of a violent leftist plot to overthrow Frederick William IV - the King of Prussia - before he emigrated to England and then quickly on to the United States where we then find him as ‘Professor of Paediatrics’ at the New York Medical College just a few years later. (6)

In truth then Jacobi was a subversive jewish communist who arrived in the United States circa 1853/1854 and promptly began trying to spread Marx’s subversive ideas among the working class in the new world after being brought to book for his subversion in the old world.

Funny how that works: isn’t it?

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References

(1) https://aish.com/91795029/

(2) Russell Viner, 2002, ‘Abraham Jacobi and the Origins of Scientific Pediatics in America’, p. 23 in Alexandra Stern, Howard Markel, 2002, ‘Formative Years: Children’s Health in the United States, 1880-2000’, 1st Edition, University of Michigan Press: Ann Arbor

(3) Idem.

(4) Ibid., pp. 23-24

(5) ‘Medico-Legal and Medico-Ethical’, The Barnes Medical Journal, 7th October 1893, p. 817

(6) Viner, Op. Cit., pp. 24-25 in Stern, Markel, Op. Cit.