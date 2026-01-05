Our next ‘jewish invention’ myth is the claim that it was a jew – or rather in this case a jewess - who discovered natural killer cells.

‘MNews’ explains this claim as follows:

‘Eva Klein – Discovery of Natural Killer Cells Hungarian-Swedish biologist Eva Klein is regarded as a pioneer of cancer immunology. In the 1960s, she led research that led to the discovery of natural killer (NK) cells — lymphocytes that can destroy tumor and virus-infected cells. Her work significantly advanced the understanding of immune defense mechanisms against cancer.’ (1)

This is complete nonsense since in fact Natural Killer Cells were first discovered by the British doctor Henry Smith in 1966 (2) while doctoral student Rolf Kiessling and postdoctoral fellow Hugh Pross of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute proved that Natural Killer Cells were cytotoxic in mice in 1975 (3) and Pross and doctoral student Mikael Jondal – also of the Karolinska Institute – proved that Natural Killer Cells were cytotoxic in humans in 1975 as well. (4)

What was Eva Klein’s role?

She was merely Kiessling’s doctoral supervisor so was included as a co-author in Kiessling and Pross’ 1975 journal article announcing that Natural Killer Cells – that remember had already been discovered in 1966 by Smith – were cytotoxic to mice.

Thus we can see that jews didn’t discover Natural Killer Cells.

Thanks for reading Semitic Controversies! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

(1) https://mnews.world/en/news/the-great-jews-and-their-inventions

(2) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2008147/

(3) https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/eji.1830050209

(4) https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC1538269/; https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ijc.2910150409