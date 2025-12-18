I have already covered and debunked the myth that jews – specifically Max Factor - first coined the term ‘Make Up’ (1) but now we have to deal with the related myth that Max Factor (born Maksymilian Faktorowicz) created ‘modern cosmetics and make up’.

The jews – as represented by Slava Bazarsky in this case – claim that:

‘Factor Max - modern cosmetics and make-up’ (2)

Now aside from the fact that cosmetics have been known and used since ancient Egyptian times all the way through to the present; the jewish claim is specifically around ‘modern cosmetics’ but the problem you see is that Max Factor didn’t actually revolutionize anything he was just a very successful cosmetics entrepreneur first in the Russian Empire and then in the United States. (3)

If there is a break between older forms of cosmetics and modern cosmetics; it comes with the advent of the beauty salon with the first major one being in Philadelphia in 1897 having been opened by Irish-born Francis Denney – who oddly for a woman of the time had a degree in chemistry – and who also opened then first beauty salon inside a department store in 1910 (specifically John Wanamaker’s in Philadelphia). (4)

Denney also produced her own creams and cosmetics in addition to creating the first skin care regimen called ‘Cleanse, Freshen and Lubricate’. (5)

Denney was followed by the jewess Helena Rubinstein (born Chaja Rubinstein in Krakow, Poland) in 1903 in Melbourne Australia – where she sold creams she imported from Europe – and Elizabeth Arden (born Florence Nightingale Graham in Canada) in the city of New York in 1910. (6)

While the claim that Max Factor ‘invented the lead-free grease-paint make up used by Broadway/Hollywood’ is also wrong as while he supplied it in the 1910s and 1920s; it was actually not his own product but rather the creation of German chemist and opera singer Ludwig Leichner that the former had been producing since 1873! (7)

So, no Max Factor – and thus the jews - did not invent ‘modern cosmetics and make up’ but rather the Germans and/or the Irish did!

